Including nutritious items in your diet and exercising regularly are both crucial for weight loss. However, since your thyroid gland significantly contributes to weight gain, losing weight requires a lot more work.

Weight Loss: How to Shed Fat With Thyroid Disorder? 5 Ways to Follow

Weight Loss Tips: Thyroid is a chronic condition that slows metabolism, adds weight to the body, or makes it hard to shed weight. In fact, being overweight can sometimes lead to thyroid issues. As a result, it’s generally advised that patients start any weight-loss program by taking care of their thyroid problems. One of the most typical symptoms of a thyroid problem is an unexpected shift in weight. Gaining weight might be an indication of hypothyroidism, a disorder marked by low thyroid hormone levels. On the other hand, if the thyroid makes more hormones than the body requires, you could have unexpected weight loss. It is referred to as hyperthyroidism. Nutritionist Karishma Shah shares five strategies to balance your weight with thyroid disorder. The expert revealed how these simple ways will nurture your body with precision.

5 WAYS TO MANAGE YOUR WEIGHT WITH THYROID DISORDER

Personalised Meal Planning: Work with a registered dietician to create a tailored meal plan that considers your thyroid condition, metabolism, and nutritional needs for sustainable weight management. Balanced Macronutrient Intake: Focus on consumpting adequate proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to support thyroid function, and energy levels, and maintain a steady metabolism. Optimising Physical Activity: Engage in a mix of aerobic exercises and strength training, as recommended by your healthcare provider, to support weight loss efforts while considering any physical limitations due to your thyroid condition. Stress Reduction Techniques: Practice stress-reduction methods such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to manage cortisol levels, as stress can affect thyroid function and weight management. Tracking Progress And Adjusting Care: Regularly monitor weight, energy levels, and thyroid function results to assess progress.

It makes sense that many individuals believe that taking thyroid medication will aid with weight loss. When there is no thyroid illness, some doctors will even prescribe medication to aid with weight reduction, which is strongly discouraged. Prior to starting thyroid medication, ascertain how much weight you can anticipate losing and whether it is a long-term cure or not.

You run a strong possibility of gaining weight if you eat unhealthy foods or skip the gym for an extended period of time. Losing weight requires a combination of healthy eating, portion management, and regular exercise.

