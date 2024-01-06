Home

Weight Loss in Winters: Sip on THESE 5 Hot Beverages to Cut Belly Fat in Cold Weather

Winter weight loss is not complete without some hot beverages. These hot brews may help boost metabolism and burn belly fat in winter.

Weight Loss in Winters: The winter season is all cosy and dipping in piping cups of brews just adds on the whole idea of romanticising this season. But it is not only about the feels, hot beverages may help boost metabolism, which gets slowed in cold weather, and help burn more calories. Because winter weight loss can be tad bit more challenging, combining right diet, drinks and physical activity can collectively help to boost the weight loss process.

Here are a few drinks to make at home and healthily indulge in cosy weather.

WEIGHT LOSS IN WINTERS: 5 HOT DRINKS TO BURN BELLY FAT

Green Tea: This is the OG drink that everyone knows about. Green tea is rich in antioxidants. It helps to flush out toxins, boost metabolism and also creates a sense of fullness in the stomach lowering unhealthy food cravings. Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water: Early morning warm water with spoonfulls of apple cider vinegar can also be a healthy way to start your day. It helps boost digestion. Turmeric Milk: This is one of the oldest tricks in the book. Turmeric is known to possess medicinal properties and is very healthy for the body. It has curcumin that is ascribed to help with anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, ‘haldi ka doodh’ promotes weight loss, boosts metabolism and also strengthens immunity. Warm Lemon Water: Easiset homemade drink, drinking warm water with squeezed lemon drops is great for weight loss. It has vitamin C, antioxidants and other required nutrients that fasten the process of burning calories. Herbal Teas: Herbal teas help the weight loss process. It has anti-inflammatory properties, rich in antioxidants, and boosts digestion and metabolism as well. It is good for overall health and well-being and helps to burn calories. cut belly fat faster.

While these are just a few tips, different types of teas like ginger tea, cinnamon tea, honey water etc are also beneficial for shedding belly fat. It is important to consume these drinks regularly in a disciplined fashion. excess of anything is bad and one should be mindful of what is working well for their body. Weight loss regimes are subjective. different bodies have different requirements.

Therefore, consulting a professional to help chart out a proper course of action can help. Combine these drinks with timely set meals, portion size, exercise, yoga healthy lifestyle. Consistency and dedication can help boost the process and help one burn belly fat and sheet extra weight faster, especially in winter season!

