Weight Loss in Winters: What is Kahwa Tea and How it May Help to Shed Extra Kilos in Colder Months?

Weight loss in winters can be challenging but is not impossible. Try this Kashmiri delight that may also help to lose weight.

Weight Loss in Winters: What is Kahwa Tea and How it May Help to Shed Extra Kilos in Colder Months? (Freepik)

Weight loss in winter is challenging because the metabolism gets slow. Physical activity tends to get reduced and food indulgences increase. But, few winter specials can help to boost that metabolism and further aid in weight loss. One such special is from Kashmir – Kahwa.

Kahwa tea is a traditional Kashmiri herbal tea that is popular in the Kashmir region of India. It is prepared by combining green tea leaves with a blend of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, saffron strands, and sometimes almonds or cashews. The tea is typically brewed in water and often sweetened with honey or sugar.

When it comes to weight loss, Kahwa tea is often touted for its potential benefits. Here’s how it may help with weight loss during winter:

WEIGHT LOSS WITH KAHWA: 5 HEALTH BENEFITS TO KNOW

Low-Calorie Beverage: Kahwa tea is a low-calorie beverage, particularly when compared to other hot beverages like hot chocolate or creamy lattes. By substituting high-calorie options with Kahwa tea, you can reduce overall calorie intake and support weight management. Boosts Metabolism: The combination of green tea and spices in Kahwa tea may help boost metabolism. Green tea contains catechins, which are antioxidants that have been associated with increased fat oxidation and thermogenesis (the process by which the body generates heat and burns calories). Additionally, certain spices like cinnamon and cardamom have been suggested to have metabolic benefits. Lowers Cravings: Some components of Kahwa tea, such as cinnamon and saffron, have been associated with appetite suppression. These spices may help curb cravings and reduce the desire to snack between meals, ultimately supporting weight loss efforts. Hydration: Staying hydrated during winter is important for overall health and weight management. Drinking Kahwa tea can be a flavorful way to increase fluid intake, as the body often confuses thirst with hunger. By staying adequately hydrated, you can potentially avoid unnecessary snacking or overeating brought on by dehydration. Rich in Antioxidants: Kahwa tea is rich in antioxidants due to the presence of green tea and other ingredients. Antioxidants help protect the body against oxidative stress, which is associated with various health issues. While the direct impact of antioxidants on weight loss is not well-established, they play a role in overall well-being.

It’s important to note that while Kahwa tea may offer potential benefits for weight loss, it is not a magical solution on its own. To effectively lose weight, it’s essential to adopt a holistic approach that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and overall healthy lifestyle habits.

