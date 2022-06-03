Weight Loss Tips : The majority of weight-loss programmes limit calorie intake. To lose weight, you must generate a calorie deficit by eating fewer calories per day than you can burn. This is why many individuals avoid rice because it contains a lot of carbohydrates and is high in calories. Should you, however, completely eliminate it from your diet? Certainly not.Also Read - Watermelon Benefits: 7 Reasons to Add Tarbuz to Your Summer Diet

Rice is a low-fat, easily digestible, gluten-free grain that also contains a variety of B vitamins. As a result, you might want to reconsider eliminating it entirely from your diet. Rice can be a part of weight-loss plan, however you need to keep these 5 things in mind before adding rice in your diet. Also Read - Weight Loss Diet Video: From Chickpeas to Dahi, Foods That Will Help You Lose Weight - Watch

5 Things To Know Before Adding Rice In Your Diet Plan:

Have Rice with lots of vegetables: Rice may cause you to feel hungry more quickly than other carbohydrates. You can avoid this by serving rice with a variety of roasted or grilled veggies that are high in fiber or protein. Beans, asparagus, broccoli, and even chicken are all good options. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 35 Kilos in 1 Year with Intermittent Fasting And Power Yoga

Consume it in Moderation: Whole grain rice is nutritious, although it can be high in calories. Rice should be consumed in moderation to avoid accumulating too many excess calories.

Prefer steaming or boiling rice: Steaming or boiling rice with water or broth is the finest way to cook it. This is because there is no extra oil or butter in the pan, it will add low carbs and will be more beneficial in your weight loss.

Consider having brown rice than white: People who consume whole grains like brown rice have been shown to weigh less and have a lower risk of weight gain than those who don’t. Brown rice consists of fiber because of which your stomach feels full and satisfied with less calories, allowing you to eat less overall, and may also aid to weight loss.

Try to eat rice only once a day: Try to include rice in your diet for single meal. If you are having it for lunch then try to avoid it for dinner.