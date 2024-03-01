Weight Loss Issues: Unable to Achieve Your Desired Weight Despite Exercises and Diet? Here is Why

Home

Weight loss is not as easy as it may look like. It requires a lot of emotional and physical investment, dedication and consistency. But are you not able to lose weight despite having a proper diet and doing all the required exercises? Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra enlists potential causes that may be hindering your weight loss journey.

Less Protein Intake: Protein is crucial for muscle repair, metabolism, and satiety. An adequate protein intake can increase the calories you burn by 80-100 per day. Aim for protein-rich foods like lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, and tofu in your diet. Eating too few calories: Studies show that long-term low-calorie diets can decrease metabolism by up to 23%. Ensure a modest calorie deficit. Use a reliable calculator to determine your needs and adjust accordingly.

Hormonal Imbalance: 1 in 8 women will develop a thyroid disorder during her life, often leading to weight gain or difficulty losing weight. Consult a healthcare provider for a check-up if you suspect a hormonal imbalance. Sleep Deprivation: People sleeping less than 6 hours a night are 27% more likely to gain weight than those sleeping 7-9 hours. Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support your weight loss goals. Stress: High levels of the stress hormone cortisol have been linked to increased belly fat. Incorporate stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing into your daily routine. Your Journey, Your Pace: Remember, weight loss is a personal journey that involves finding the right balance for your body.

