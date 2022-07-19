Weight Loss Mistakes: When you think of losing weight or shedding a certain number of kilos, you first make a list of diets and exercises that you can do. One of the most popular weight-loss plan is intermittent fasting, which is more of a lifestyle than a diet. Basically intermittent fasting is balancing cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Intermittent fasting restricts one’s food intake to a shorter time, which aids in calorie reduction. However following this diet plan, people tend to make a lot of mistakes which hinders their weight loss process.Also Read - Weight loss Diet: 5 Super Foods That Will Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

5 Reasons why Intermittent Fasting Is Not Working For You Anymore:

Your diet is deficient in nutrients: When fasting, it is important to maintain a healthy diet. While fasting, make sure to eat plenty of vegetables, fish, and lean protein. Before beginning an intermittent diet, make sure your body can use fat as an energy source efficiently. Maintain a proper fasting routine. If you're new to this or have diabetes, keep a close eye on your health. Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables along with proteins such as chicken breast, fish, or eggs. Don't starve yourself; instead, eat smaller portions throughout the day to train your body well.

You are following the wrong Intermittent fasting plan: Choosing the right IF plan is important. As previously stated, beginners should take it slowly and not attempt a 24-hour fast right away. If you are unable to keep up, you may end up eating more calories than usual, resulting in unhealthy weight gain.

You are skipping meals which you shouldn’t: If your fasting window falls during breakfast, this will be especially difficult. We tend to consume more calories from food later in the day, so if you skip meals during that time, you may end up consuming too many calories. It is most likely the reason why skipping breakfast is not advised. Remember that if you don’t eat enough calories while intermittent fasting, your body’s metabolism will be seriously hampered.

You are not drinking enough water: Dehydration can cause a variety of health issues, including brain fog, constipation and fatigue. It is therefore important to stay hydrated while fasting. As per experts, its essential to dink 7-8 glasses of water everyday. Drinking plenty of water will also help you avoid headaches and constipation.

You are being impatient: If you are following this diet plan, remember that are not being impatient and taking a lot of stress. Intermittent fasting is a slow and steady process. To avoid unhealthy weight gain, take it slowly when fasting by gradually adjusting to it and following a proper intermittent diet plan.