Weight Loss: Morning or Evening, When is The Best Time of The Day to Exercise?

To lose weight, exercise is must and for that people often get confused when is the right time to workout, morning of evening. So here are some considerations for both workout timings, based on which you can have your individual prefernce.

The age-old debate surrounding the optimal time for workouts continues to pique the curiosity of fitness enthusiasts everywhere. The question of whether to kickstart your exercise routine in the crisp hours of dawn or unwind with a sweat session after a long day’s work has intrigued many. The circadian rhythm, often known as our internal body clock, controls a number of physiological functions according to the time of day. To aid in your decision-making, let’s explore the advantages of both morning and evening workouts.

Morning Workouts:

1. Jumpstart your Metabolism: Exercise in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism for the day ahead. If weight loss or weight maintenance is your objective, exercising in the morning will help you continue to burn calories at a higher rate throughout the rest of the day.

2. Consistency: Establishing a routine that is consistent in the morning is easier for many people. There are fewer interruptions, and there is a lower possibility of schedule issues that can occur later in the day.

3. Stress Reduction: Exercise in the morning can help lower stress and increase mental clarity, which can help create a more optimistic outlook for the rest of the day. Exercise causes the release of endorphins, which assist elevate mood and reduce anxiety.

4. Might help lower blood Pressure: People with conditions like High Blood Pressure or Hypertension frequently require medications to control their condition. Modifying your lifestyle by working out first thing in the morning might also be helpful to lower your blood pressure.

Evening Workouts:

1. Strength and Performance: According to research, the late afternoon and early evening are the times when our body temperature and muscle strength are at their highest. Better performance and a lower risk of injury during evening workouts are possible results of this.

2. Flexibility: Your body tends to be more flexible in the evening due to increased muscle temperature. Stretching exercises or other activities that call for flexibility may benefit from an evening workout.

3. Stress Reduction: Evening workouts might assist you in relaxing and releasing tension that has built up throughout the day. It’s a great way to unwind and ease into a more laid-back mood for the evening.

4. Ideal after a long workday: Evening workouts offer a welcome reprieve for people with difficult work schedules after a long and exhausting day. Evening workouts can be a revitalizing bridge between work and leisure.

Conclusion:

According to fitness and nutrition Expert, Rohit Shelatkar, VP Vitabiotics Ltd “Each person has a different ideal time to exercise. The optimal time to exercise is ultimately the time that works with your schedule and enables consistency. Some people are morning persons who get their best work done in the morning, while others are night owls who work best in the evening. Finding a time that you can commit to on a regular basis is the key.”

