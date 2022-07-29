Weight loss myth or fact: Ayurveda ? If you ask people, what is “Ayurveda” ? Their answer will be the use of some plant based herbs for the treatment of illness or disorder. But Ayurveda is not all about herbs. It is a way of living a balanced life. Herbs are a part of Ayurveda. Today, people are using Ayurveda and ayurvedic herbs to treat their disorder.Also Read - Potato For Weight Loss: Do You Really Have to Quit Eating Aalu to Lose Weight? Here's What We Know!

Now the question is whether Ayurvedic herbs help in weight loss also? Nitesh Kasma, Co-founder of Gummy Lounge reveals few ayurvedic herbs whether they are effective in weight loss or not?

Apple Cider Vinegar

For hundreds of years, Apple Cider Vinegar has been used as a health tonic. Apple Cider Vinegar is an acid made by the fermentation of apples with yeast and bacteria. The main ingredient is Acetic acid which is about 5-6% of Apple Cider Vinegar.

Recent studies show that apple cider vinegar helps in weight loss. Some animal studies plug that the Acetic Acid in Apple Cider Vinegar may advance weight loss in many ways.

Reduces blood sugar & insulin level: Recent studies on rats shows that acetic acid improved the liver and muscles to take up the sugar from the blood. In the same study, Acetic Acid also reduced the insulin to glucagon ratio which favors the fat burning.

Decreases fat storage: In another study, when obese, diabetic rats were treated with acetic acid, it increased the expression of genes that reduced the belly fat and liver fat storage.

Turmeric

Turmeric or better known as Haldi is a golden spice used in Indian cuisine for years and has been part of the Ayurveda medicines for hundreds of years. In corona time, it is used to improve immunity by adding in tea and kadha.

The main ingredient in turmeric is curcumin which supports the immune system by increasing the immunomodulating capacity of the body and having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The answer is yes. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that helps reducing inflammation in the body which is one of the factors causing obesity. Curcumin suppresses inflammation in the fat, pancreatic and muscle cells.

In one of the studies, Curcumin was used among patients with metabolic syndrome and related disorders. It is found that the use of curcumin with those patients causes a significant reduction in BMI.

Black Pepper