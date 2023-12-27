By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Weight Loss: No Progress Even After Hardcore Exercising? Here’s What You’re Doing Wrong
You may think you're eating less, depriving yourself of your favourite foods, and working out. So, why can't you lose a single kilo? What's going on with you? Here are 6 possible reasons why you are not losing weight.
Losing weight can be challenging for some people. Sometimes, you might feel you’re making healthy lifestyle choices and are following a fixed workout routine, but you’re still not getting the results you want. Well, you should know what are doing wrong. Weight loss involves a very well-rounded plan that involves lifestyle choices, dietary habits and an overall approach to health. There’s no easy plan or magic pill for this. Weight loss is a gradual process, don’t expect instant results. Try to have a healthy lifestyle rather than focusing on quick fixes.
Trending Now
So, let’s explore some common pitfalls and considerations that might be affecting your weight loss progress.
You may like to read
WEIGHT LOSS MISTAKES TO AVOID
- Calorie Intake: Exercising alone may not guarantee weight loss if you’re consuming more calories than you burn. Evaluate your diet to ensure that it goes with your fitness goals and doesn’t undermine your exercise efforts
- Post-Exercise Eating Habits: Avoid the tendency to overcompensate for burned calories by indulging in large or unhealthy post-workout meals. Maintain a well-balanced diet and be mindful of portion sizes to support weight loss efforts
- Try Different Exercises: Incorporate both cardio and strength training exercises for a well-rounded fitness routine. Building muscle through strength training helps boost metabolism, aiding in more effective calorie burning.
- Sleep Quality: Inadequate sleep disrupts hormonal balance, increasing hunger and cravings. Prioritise quality sleep to support overall well-being and enhance weight loss efforts. Make sure you prioritise sleep to support overall well-being and enhance weight loss efforts
- Stress Management: Elevated stress levels can lead to the release of cortisol, a hormone associated with weight gain. Integrate stress-reducing activities such as meditation or yoga into your routine to support weight loss.
- Hydration: Ensure proper hydration as dehydration can sometimes be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary calorie intake
- Stress: Elevated stress levels can lead to the release of cortisol, a hormone associated with weight gain
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.