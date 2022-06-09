If you have grown up in India, then chances are your go-to comfort food must be piping hot Dal Chawal. Not just dal Chawal, khichdi, sambhar rice, rajma chawal, chole chawal- rice is a versatile grain which goes with almost everything. It is one of the most cultivated crops in India and that is why it is a staple food. But due to fancy diet plans, the rice has lost its charm. Many people are of the opinion that rice leads to weight gain. But according to a few experts rice is not the culprit, it is the way you eat it.Also Read - Sattu, Amla And 5 More Underrated Foods That Do Wonders To Your Health
Rice is rich in Vitamin B and low in fat. It is a staple food for a lot of households as it is versatile in nature, affordable and can be cooked easily. A lot of people detest white rice as it is full of calories and starch.
Dietician Surbhi Aggarwal in interaction with Health Shots shared various methods to eat rice without gaining weight. She said, "Rice is one of the most energy-dense foods and is an economical option among grains. It is easy to cook and has a great taste when combined with any curry or vegetables. In the diet industry, rice has a bad reputation due to its fast release of carbohydrates. Hence, it increases blood sugar fast and makes a person hungry faster. But the truth is that rice is a great option when it comes to a gluten-free, cholesterol-free, fat-free diet."
Follow These 5 Steps to Eat Rice Without Gaining Weight:
- More curry, less rice: If you don’t wish to feel bloated, then you must follow the 1/3 rule, according to Aggarwal. Add a portion of curries and one portion of salad or veggies. This will help you stay fuller for a long time and give you lots of fiber.
- Khichdi: Khichdi is the best way to get your daily amount of protein, it has 9 amino acids. It is an Indian superfood.
- Opt for Basmati: If you have diabetes and love rice, choose basmati. Just eat one cup of rice and avoid eating it in excess as it leads to a rise in blood sugar levels. You can have it with veggies, and salad.
- Eat rice in a bowl: Make sure whenever you feel like indulging in rice, serve it in a small bowl and not a plate. Do not take the second serving, if you are trying to lose weight.
- Portion control: Aggarwal told Healthshots, that you can eat rice in almost every meal, and make sure you stick to portion control.
