Does weight loss seem impossible? It isn’t anymore. You just need to aware of the right approach towards this process. One of the most important things that can help you reach your weight loss goal is the right food. And, lemon is the one that should be in your diet when you are trying to shed those extra kilos. Rich in vitamin C, fiber, and many other essential nutrients, this food is exceptionally beneficial when it comes to being in shape. Here we give you a list of scientifically-proven reasons to include lemon in your daily diet to lose weight.

Burns fat

According to research published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, lemon contains a plant-based compound known as polyphenols, that can potentially stimulate liver to burn fat more effectively and help in weight loss. So, if your metabolism is low and fat is not burning with the pace it should opt for lemon. Also, polyphenols act as antioxidants and can easily flush out toxins and free radicals from the body.

Have diuretic property

A bloated belly is one of the reasons behind the problem in effective weight loss. In this case, having lemon juice can be a good way to solve this issue. It acts as a diuretic and can promote the production of urine. Excretion of water from the body can make you look slim.

Increase satiety

Being rich in fiber, lemon can easily make you feel satisfied and prevent overeating. Also, it can help in increasing the body’s metabolism and stimulate digestion. Slow digestion is known to cause weight gain. So, lemon can be a good source to lose weight.

Low in calorie

Lemon is extremely low in calories and therefore its intake cannot contribute to weight gain. Also, it can regulate the level of electrolyte up to the mark. Additionally, it can reduce water retension that can further help in weight loss.