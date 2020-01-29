Weight loss is one such topic that people search the most. You can get an array of information about various weight loss tips, diet plans, and workouts to get into a perfect body shape. And, that is what makes people confused. When it comes to weight loss, one thing that most people do is stay away from carbs. In that case, if we ask you to follow super carb diet, how would you feel? Confused? Don’t be. Here we tell you all about this diet plan so that you choose the ideal plan for yourself wisely.

What is a super carb diet?

Developed by a celebrity trainer named Bob Harper, a super carb diet balances your consumption of fiber and protein. If you are thinking following this diet plan means you can eat all types of carbs all the time, you are highly mistaken. In fact, a super carb diet includes food containing moderate amounts of fats, proteins, and carbs. Also, it basically focuses on balancing the micronutrients in your body. According to the man who introduced this diet plan, “Super carbs are fiber-dense carbohydrates that act as a great fuel source to the body and have a slower digestion process.”

Super carb food you should eat

Certain food including whole grains, quinoa, grains, lentils, beans, etc. contain healthy carbs and therefore can be consumed when you are on your weight loss mission. Complex carbs are not like refined carbs. They, in fact, help in weight loss by balancing your blood sugar level. You can also opt for certain other food like brown rice, cucumber, butternut squash, oatmeal, etc.

Super carb diet plan

If you wish to follow a super carb diet plan, you should not eat pasta and whole grains during lunch and dinner. Also, you can have fruits and vegetables in between meals. Additionally, you can consume garlic, turmeric, cayenne, and ginger to boost your body’s metabolism and avoid digestive issues that are associated with weight gain.