Have you gained too much weight and now trying to lose some but nothing seems to be working? Well, you haven’t gained those extra kilos in one day, so you won’t lose them in one day. You just need to be patient and keep working towards it. Fitness expert Bonnie Pfiester once said, “Fitness is like marriage. You can’t cheat on it and expect it to work.” This means that you don’t need to reward yourself with ‘any’ food. Be specific. Mindful eating can make you go a long way when it comes to weight loss. There are certain fruits loaded with essential nutrients and fat burning capacity. Eating them regularly can help you lose weight. These fruits are the secret to reaching a healthy body weight. Here we tell you about them.

Apples

Being low in calories and rich in fiber, apples can help you lose weight effectively. They can increase satiety and prevent you from overeating. They are also known to help in burning fat and controlling appetite, says a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Grapefruit

Being jam-packed with vitamin C, grapefruit can help you oxidize a significant level of fat during a moderate workout session. Also, having a low glycemic index, it releases sugar in your blood quite slowly and helps in weight loss. According to research published in the Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, eating grapefruit can lower the levels of a fat-storage hormone called insulin. Also, loaded with water, grapefruit can keep you satiated.

Berries

Having anti-inflammatory properties, berries can prevent inflammation, which is already associated with weight gain. They are knwon to be filling and therefore can prevent you from overeating. Additionally, berries help in reducing cholesterol levels and blood pressure.