Almost everyone fantasize having a slim body and a perfect figure. And, getting it is not impossible. You just need to be a little disciplined in life when it comes to exercise and eating healthy. If you are trying getting in a good shape from a very long time and nothing seems to be working, try some of the easily available seeds in your kitchen. Yes, seeds are capable of burning your fat and improving your metabolism. They can make your dream come true by helping you shed those extra kilos. Here is a list of seeds that you need to opt for whilst you are trying to lose weight.

Pumpkin seeds

Being rich in fibre, pumpkin seeds can make you satiated for a longer duration. This will keep you from overeating and increasing the amount of fat in the body. Also, these seeds contain a good amount of protein, which is associated with increased muscle mass and decreased fat. Also, they are jam-packed with another important nutrient called zinc, which is known to increase your body’s metabolism and rev up fat burning process.

Flaxseeds

Being a great source of soluble mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre, flaxseeds can reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body This fibre can also help in balancing blood sugar level and suppress your hunger. Additionally, flaxseeds are a plant-based source of protein, which can reduce the secretion of a hunger hormone called ghrelin and increase the level of appetite-suppressing hormone.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are known to be jam-packed with essential amino acids, which are known to improve muscle synthesis and cause fat loss. Also, these seeds are rich in protein, which, as explained earlier, can improve your body’s metabolism and suppress hunger hormone. Make sure you don’t have more than 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for weight loss because they are warm in nature.