Belly fat is quite stubborn and takes time to go away. To get in proper shape, you perform various exercises targeting your midsection. Still shedding those extra flab seems challenging. But, exercise and a healthy diet have no alternative. These are a stable that you need to follow. But, there are certain ways to boost your weight loss journey. One of them is to opt for turmeric.

Turmeric is one of the most commonly used kitchen ingredient with an array of properties. From boosting your immunity to improving metabolism and lowering cholesterol level, turmeric can do a lot for you. This golden spice should be an integral part of your daily diet if you are trying to lose weight.

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, that has a plethora of benefits. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that prevent the onset of inflammation, one of the causes of weight gain and obesity. Also, curcumin suppresses the growth of fat tissue and prevents excessive fat deposition in your belly, says a study published in the Tuft University.

Turmeric also promotes gut health and boosts your metabolism. It improves digestion by increasing secretion of bile juice. It helps in getting rid of bloating and gas too. Having turmeric daily can lead to thermogenesis and increase the fat-burning process. This is how it encourages weight loss.

To lose weight effectively, you can either have turmeric by adding it in your daily food or can prepare turmeric detox tea. To do that, boil a glass of water and add 1 teaspoon of freshly grated turmeric, and a pinch of black pepper to it. Once the concoction comes to boil, stir it well. Now, strain the tea and have it. Notably, black pepper helps in better absorption of curcumin compound by your body as this spice contains piperine, a bioactive compound.