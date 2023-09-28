Home

Weight Loss Plateau: 5 Reasons Your Weight Loss Plan is Not Working Anymore

Weight loss plateau is a stage when we neither lose or gain weight and this can be annoying. Here are few reasons behind this and how one can breakthrough this phase.

Weight loss plateau is that one phase during the journey when one feels stuck. Relatable? Many of us, who invest in the discipline of reducing belly fat, often arrive at the crossroads where we feel annoyed that despite all the efforts, the cycle of shedding extra kilos is on hold. Precisely, this stage is termed as the weight loss plateau. Hitting the weight loss plateau may be an exhausting and disappointing experience for anyone aiming to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

SIGNS YOUR WEIGHT LOSS PLAN IS NOT WORKING

Wondering why it happens? This common obstacle arises when, despite your best efforts, the scale refuses to budge and your progress appears to stagnate. This plateau is caused by a number of circumstances.

WEIGHT LOSS PLATEAU: 5 REASONS WHY YOU ARE NOT LOSING WEIGHT

Adjusting to Calories: First, the body adjusts to the calorie shortage caused by your early weight loss attempts, slowing down your metabolism. These changes are a survival mechanism as your body tries to conserve energy and leads to an increase in hunger hormones As a result, their weight loss slows down or stops for a while. Habituation: Over time, your body can become accustomed to your workout routine and diet. Sticking to the same exercise and food pattern might also lead to a plateau, as your body becomes more efficient at utilising the calories you ingest, making it harder to lose weight. Making adjustments to your exercise routine or changing your diet can help control this. Metabolic Slowdown: If you consistently follow a low-calorie diet, your body can adapt by slowing down metabolism. Psychological factors: The weight loss journey can be mentally tough. Stress, emotional factors, or a lack of motivation can affect your progress. Emotional eating or deviating from your meal plan can lead to weight plateau. Moreover, stress and lack of sleep can upset your body’s hormonal balance, making losing weight even more difficult. Muscle gain: With regular exercise and strength training, you can gain muscle mass. Muscle is denser than fat, so even if you lose fat, the scale doesn’t show up as well because of increased muscle mass.

But rest assured that breaking through the weight loss plateau is entirely doable.

HOW TO BREAK THE WEIGHT LOSS PLATEAU?

Include cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises in your workout programme. Changing it up puts your body to work and helps to speed up your metabolism.

Choose nutrient-dense, whole foods and keep portion proportions in mind. Mindful eating can aid in your understanding of your body’s hunger and fullness cues.

Try to get 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night. Believe i or not, sleep and weight loss have a deeper connection than we think. Proper rest is vital for hormone regulation and overall well-being.

Find healthy strategies to cope with stress, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or participating in hobbies you enjoy. Reducing your stress levels can help your weight reduction attempts.

While plateaus might be discouraging, maintaining consistency is essential.

Hitting a weight loss plateau is a common challenge on the road to a healthy living. Understanding the causes for it and applying these methods might help you break through and continue your journey towards.

Remember that long-term reforms are more vital than short-term solutions!

