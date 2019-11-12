If you are following a strict weight loss regimen that gave you the required results during the initial phase, however suddenly you have stopped losing weight for no reason, it means you have reached a weight loss plateau. It is an unwanted phase of the weight loss process that occurs in almost everyone’s life after they start trying to shed those extra kilos. It makes every effort a waste.

Once you begin the weight loss routine, a significant drop in weight occurs. This happens because your body uses glycogen present in the muscles for energy as the body loses calories. Also, you shed the weight because the glycogen, when burned in the body releases water. Gradually, the body also loses muscles and fat, that are required to keep your metabolism optimum. The deficiency of these factors leads to a slow metabolism which is associated with weight gain. This is the time, you reach weight loss plateau and stops getting rid of more calories. You reach the weight-loss plateau due to some common mistakes. Here we will tell you about them.