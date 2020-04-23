Do you wish to have a toned body but not able to sweat it out in the gym? Are you looking for ways to burn calories at home during the lockdown and keep your body fit? If yes, you have reached the right place. Also Read - Weight Loss: These Exercises Can Assist You Torch Around 200 Calories in Just 2-3 Minutes

As we are currently at our homes and maintaining social distancing, hitting a gym seems to be a far-sighted dream for some time. In that case, you can use your free time to switch on your TV and learn some dance moves. Don't be surprised. Dance is one of the best and exciting ways to stay fit and healthy. It allows you to shed those extra kilos without lifting weight, venturing outside, or doing any of the normal and boring stuffs. So, you basically can lose weight in the comfort zone of your home while having fun. Isn't it exciting?

Well, to help you out, here a list of a few dance styles that are known to help burn maximum calories. Read on to know about them.

Zumba

This high-energy dancing style can burn up to 500 calories in just 60 minutes. Zumba is a form of aerobic exercise that can create a calorie deficit in your body by increasing your physical activity. According to a study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, practicing Zumba can burn around 9-10 calories per minute. But, the number of calories burnt depends on your age weight, genetics, intensity during the exercise etc.

Belly Dance

If you wish to tone your tummy, practicing belly dance is the best way you do that. This dance style can assist you in showing off those washboard abs. So, what are you waiting for? Learn some belly dance moves that can improve your muscle coordination and tone them down as well.

Cha-Cha-Cha

This dance style is an ideal body workout. Involving your arms, legs, and hips, cha-cha-cha can help you burn approximately 200 calories in just 30 minutes. This Latin dance style can help you get rid of the stubborn belly fat effectively.