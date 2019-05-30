Do you want to lose weight by eating light yet wholesome, nutritious and filling meals? Soups are your perfect choice. Radhika Karle, celebrity pilate trainer and nutritionist shares recipes of these soups you have got to try making today.

Green pesto vegetable soup

Ingredients

1 cup white onion, chopped

2 cups chopped zucchini

2-3 celery stalks chopped

1 tbsp olive oil for sauteing

2 cups vegetable stock

1/2 cup coriander chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cup cooked pasta

For the pesto sauce

1/3 cup cilantro

1/3 cup parsley

1/3 cup basil

3 spring onions

salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat olive oil in a pot on medium heat.

Heat the cumin seeds until they just start sputtering. Add in the garlic and onion and sauté until translucent. Add a pinch of salt and stir well.

Continue cooking on low heat until the onions soften, which should be about another 3 minutes.

Chop the broccoli into florets. Remove and discard the stalks from the kale leaves. Wash and coarsely chop the spinach leaves.

Add the broccoli, spinach, and kale to the pot and toss everything.

Pour in the vegetable stock and let it cooked for 10 to 15 minutes until broccoli has turned a bright green colour.

Allow to cool and then blend all the ingredients until smooth.

Cook on low medium heat.

Serve hot with garnished with ½ tbsp chopped and roasted almonds.

Lentil and mushroom soup

Ingredients:

1/4th cup green lentils

4 cups homemade vegetable broth

1 small red onion, chopped

1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt and pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

Method

Rinse the lentils under cold water until the water runs clear.

Boil the lentils in 2 cups of vegetable broth and cook until they have absorbed the broth and are tender.

Add the olive oil to a pan. Add the onions first and cook till opaque. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until the mushrooms are tender and the onions are translucent.

Add the cooked mushroom and onion to processor and pulse until blended to a fine paste.

Transfer the mushroom mix to the pot of cooked lentils.

Add the remaining 2 cups of vegetable broth and bring all of the ingredients to a gentle boil. Stir until all the ingredients are mixed well and serve warm. Makes 2 servings.

Spinach coconut milk and zucchini soup

Ingredients

1 handful spinach leaves

½ tsp garlic paste

½ cup boiled potato

200 ml vegetable stock

¾ cup chopped zucchini

Salt and pepper to taste

50 ml coconut milk

1 tsp olive oil

Method

Heat the oil in a large pot.

Add the garlic paste, boiled potato, zucchini and spinach and sauté until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and black pepper.

Add the vegetable stock and coconut milk and bring to a gentle boil.

Transfer the soup to a blender and allow to cool. Once completely cool, blend until smooth.

Serve hot.