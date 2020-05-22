Weight Loss: Rice and chapati are two major foods that are an inseparable part of every Indian’s daily diet. These staple food items have their own pros and cons. Most of the people remain confused about what to pick when it it about effective weight loss. Well, both roti and rice have almost same amount of calories and carbs. However, their overall nutritional value differ. Also Read - Weight Loss: Consume Jaggery With Warm Water to Detoxify Your Body And Shed Those Extra Kilos

Chapattis contain more protein and fiber than rice and are known to keep you satiated for long. On the other hand, rice can be digested easily as compared to chapattis. This is due to its high starch content. Have we increased the confusion for you? Don't worry. Here we help you pick the right option among these two staple foods.

Keeping the nutritional value of both rice and roti in mind, if we have to choose one, the latter wins. However, if you are suffering from a condition that requires you to avoid sodium, you must not opt for roti as every 120 grams of wheat has 190 mgs of sodium. In case of no such bothering condition, you should go for chapatti. Here is why:

Chapattis contain more dietary fiber than rice. Having them can prevent overeating and weight gain.

Chapattis are rich in protein, which is inversely linked to belly fat. Apart from making you feel full, protein improves your metabolism and helps in effective calorie burning. It signals body to reduce your appetite.

Intake of chapattis offer you iron, calcium, potassium, and phosphorus. However, rice doesn’t have calcium to offer. Also, it has lower levels of potassium than chapattis. Roti can also keep your blood sugar level under control.