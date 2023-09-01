Weight Loss Routine: 8-Step Bed Time Ritual to Shed Extra Kilos Faster

Home

Everyone has their own weight loss rituals to follow. Exercising , eating right is all good, but what we do before going to bed also matter. Here is a night time routine that may help to shed those extra kilos quicker.

Weight loss is a long process that requires lots of patience, persistence, and endurance. Weight loss is a subjective routine that differs for individuals because the goal is different for different people. There is an urge to get rid of that stubborn belly fat as fast as possible. But staying consistent is the key. From exercising to eating right, there are multiple rules that are tried and tested which determine the process of weight loss.

Apart from this, what you do just before going to bed can significantly contribute to dropping that extra fat.

WEIGHT LOSS NIGHTTIME ROUTINE TO FOLLOW EVERYDAY

Evening Exercise: A little bit of stretching, yoga of half a cardio in the evening can help to get a restful sleep at night. Physical activity not only helps to burn fat but also releases dopamine in the brain which boosts mental well-being. Going to bed stress-free is important for a restful sleep. Stay Hydrated: Keeping the body hydrated is the golden rule for weight loss. Drink ample of water to balance the electrolyte levels, increase metabolism and flush out the toxins. Also, water keeps you full and lowers hunger pangs. Dinner Time: One of the most important things to be mindful of at night is dinner time. Having an early dinner is extremely important. Early dinner allows ample time for the body to absorb the food, digest it and work through it. It is also suitable for health. The metabolism is also affected by the team we eat. Portion Meal: Do not overeat after a hard day of work. Ensure to balance the nutrients in the dinner meal that keep you satiated till morning. Drink Herbal Tea: Herbal teas have a calming effect. These beverages calm down the nervous system. sipping on herbal tea can help boost metabolism, improve digestion, reduces cortisol level and the calming effect helps in sleeping as well. Limit Screen Time: How many of us are guilty of scrolling through our phones while lying on the bed ready to doze off? The digital age indeed has taken a toll that way. But, the blue light that emits from the screen can significantly with the production of hormones like melatonin further disrupting sleep patterns. It is best to avoid screen time at least 45 minutes before bedtime. Try to indulge in more relaxing activities like 10-minute meditation, journaling etc. Say No to Midnight Snacking: The mind gets so tired working through the day that it makes us crave food any time of the day. And nighttime is not recommended by experts to devour snacks. It can be a significant block in weight loss. However, in case one still has a craving, it is recommended to eat a handful of nuts, maybe pick a fruit or something healthy. Steer clear of calorie-rich, high-sugar food. It will only hamper your digestion and delay the weight loss process. Good Quality Sleep: Sleeping well is an underrated concept but significantly impacts weight loss. It is the time that the body requires to recover from the day’s stress. Sleep time helps to harmonise hormones, and works on metabolism, digestion etc. Therefore, it is important to at least a good quality slumber for 7-8 hours every day! Also, try to make a conducive environment for a good sleep- dim the lights or best, turn them off, keep the surroundings cool and clean.

It is important to sleep on time, and have a disciplined night time routine to ensure a faster process for weight loss.

