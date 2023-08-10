Home

We all lead busy lives, therefore it's a good idea to eat dinner at least two hours before going to bed. What you consume is equally as significant as the time since your previous meal. A wholesome, satisfying meal will help you resist the want for late-night junk food.

Nowadays, society is inundated with many health messages, and it appears that dieting for optimum health involves more than simply what you eat—it also involves when you eat. Therefore, you might be asking if there is an ideal time to eat supper, especially if you’re attempting to lose weight or have other health issues. Most people think that supper should be eaten before sundown. People typically think that eating later results in weight gain when dieting.

Poor eating habits have a number of harmful repercussions and health risks. India.com got in touch with Jashan Vij, a health and fat loss coach to talk about the ideal dinner time. The health expert revealed that the ideal time to eat dinner can vary depending on personal preferences, cultural norms and lifestyle factors. It is important to understand, that dinner timing cannot be decided based on the clock, in fact, your dinner timing should be based on your hunger. Pay attention to your body’s natural hunger cues and schedule dinner when you genuinely feel hungry. Avoid eating out of boredom or other emotional triggers.

WHAT IS THE IDEAL TIME TO HAVE DINNER?

Poor Digestion: Eating late at night can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythms and digestion process. The body’s metabolism tends to slow down in the evening, making it harder to properly digest food. This can lead to indigestion, bloating, and discomfort. Acid Reflux: Late-night meals may increase the risk of acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Lying down shortly after eating can allow stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus, causing heartburn and irritation. Disrupted Sleep: Eating too close to bedtime can disrupt sleep patterns. Digestion is an active process that can interfere with the body’s ability to relax and fall asleep. Weight Gain: Consuming a large meal late at night can lead to weight gain. The body is less active during sleep, so it is less likely to burn off the calories consumed at dinner. Additionally, late-night cravings often lead to unhealthy snack choices. Impaired Glucose Metabolism: Some studies suggest that eating late at night may negatively affect glucose metabolism, potentially increasing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Hormonal Disruptions: Late-night eating can impact hormone levels, including insulin and ghrelin (hunger hormone), which can affect appetite regulation and lead to overeating. Poor Food Choices: Late at night, people may tend to choose less healthy, high-calorie, and processed foods for convenience, leading to an imbalanced diet. Heart Health Concerns: Some studies suggest that late-night eating might be associated with an increased risk of heart disease due to its impact on cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Establishing a consistent dinner time can be beneficial for your body’s internal clock and digestion. When you have your meal late at night or closer to your sleep timing, your body doesn’t get enough space to process, digest and absorb nutrients from that food. You sleep with undigested meals which leads to disrupted sleep.

Remember that individual preferences and lifestyles play a significant role in determining the best time to have dinner. It’s essential to find a schedule that works for you and supports your overall health and well-being.

