Weight loss is a long and strategic process. It requires dedication and the right information about what to eat and what not to, or about the exercises you should do and many more other things. When it comes to shedding those extra kilos, food remains a significant part. To get a slim body, you need to have food that can increase your body’s metabolism. The more your metabolism is the more quickly you will lose weight. Here, we mention some of the scientifically proven food that can help you increase your body’s fat-burning capacity and help in effective weight loss.

Legumes and pulses

Chickpeas, peanuts, peas, etc. are jam-packed with protein, amino acids, and fiber. These are the nutrients that are considered best for increasing metabolism. According to a study published in Diabetes Care, the high protein level in the body makes it essential for the system to burn more calories to digest them. And, this is how this nutrient helps in boosting metabolism. Also, legumes contain a good amount of fiber that feeds the good bacteria in the gut and increases your satiety. Additionally, legumes are known to have arginine, which is an amino acid that raises the level of fats and the number of carbs your body can burn.

Chili pepper

Chili pepper contains a chemical called capsaicin, that has the potential to boost your metabolism. It works by raising the number of fats and calories your body can burn. According to a reserach published in the journal Appetite, consuming chili pepper per day can help you burn approximately 50 extra calories daily. Also, capsaicin has appetite-reducing properties that help in preventing you from overeating and effectively losing weight.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been found to increase the amount of fat burned by the body. Its daily consumption can decrease fat storage and boost fat burning, says a study published in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications. Apple cider vinegar can help in losing weight by also slowing stomach emptying and increasing satiety.