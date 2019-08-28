Eight to nine hours at work, for five days a week, can hamper our eating habits as we tend to snack on unhealthy foods. We often tend to ignore our nutritional intake. This impacts on our overall health. Increase in stress levels, following unhealthy lifestyle habits, become part and parcel of our daily routines. There is a direct link between eating habits and work productivity, as appropriate nutrition enriches cell development in the brain. Here are a few benefits of maintaining a healthy diet, according to Niyati Likhite, dietician, Fortis Hospital Kalyan:

REDUCES STRESS: Today, stress occupies a major part of our lives; we are now bound by this obstacle and do not have the bandwidth to contain it. However, studies have shown that people, who maintain controlled, nutritious diets, are at far lesser a risk. To ensure that Mood Disorders are well managed, it is recommended that you include antioxidant-rich food in-between meals like fruits, sprouts, nuts and seeds.

FUEL YOUR PERFORMANCE: Just as a vehicle requires a consistent supply of fuel to run smoothly and efficiently, the body also requires fuel in the form of food to perform to its optimum capacity. For our body to perform numerous complex processes and functions, we need nutritious food to give you the energy you need to perform to the best of your capabilities.

LEAD A WELL-BALANCED LIFE: A bad meal or not eating on time can affect your sleeping pattern. Looking after your meals and mealtimes, thereby allows you to generate more creative and effective ideas while you are awake.

Here are a few steps to follow to keep yourself healthy while you’re powering through your day

DON’T SKIP BREAKFAST: The well-known notion “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper” is a stimulus like no other. Consume a healthy breakfast which may include oatmeal, cereal, fruits or eggs daily

STAY HYDRATED: Drinking sufficient water during your work hours will limit fatigue, muscle cramps or headaches. Make sure to keep a bottle of water beside you; avoid heavy consumption of caffeine and aerated drinks

DO NOT SKIP LUNCH: Even if have had a good breakfast, do not think you can skip out on your lunch. Fuel yourself with the right food; eat light nutritious meals; vegetables or salads, lean protein and complex carbohydrates are good recommendations

DON’T IGNORE HUNGER PANGS: If you feel hungry even after a meal, do not ignore it. Keep nuts or fruits at hand, take small breaks to fuel up with small portions of food.

TRY AND CUT THE JUNK: It is okay to snack between meals, however, one must avoid snacking on chips, biscuits, instant noodles or other unhealthy foods.

PREPARE YOUR MEALS IN ADVANCE: Pack home-cooked meals for you to go through the day. This also helps create a healthy eating routine packed with nutritious hygienically cooked foods.