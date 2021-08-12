Weight Loss Soup: Growing up, we all have been forced to finish the greens on our plates. Green vegetables are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which help in staying healthy. If you recently opted to switch to a healthier lifestyle, then you need to know the many benefits of bottle gourd (also referred to as lauki or kaddu). Not many people are a fan of lauki, some of it finds it tasteless while other like it for its ample health benefits. It is one of the healthiest vegetables in the lot and one can find bottle gourd in every Indian kitchen. Did you know, it has 92 percent water and is filled with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fibres. Not just that, it aids digestion and is great for your heart.Also Read - Bloating: Causes, Treatment And Foods to Eat For Prevention

Lauki For Weight Loss

Apart from treating acidity, indigestion, ulcers, and constipation, Lauki also promotes weight loss. It is low in calories and can help you shed those kilos faster. When it comes to the calorie content of lauki, 100 grams of the vegetable contain about 15 calories and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Nutritionists often recommend this green vegetable in a weight loss diet.

If you are on a weight loss journey, then included this easy-to-make desi style lauki soup. This soup includes lauki, tomato and capsicum, which are also great for weight loss, as per NDTV Food.

Recipe for Desi Style Lauki Soup

Ingredients for the soup:

Take 1.5 cup bottle gourd and chop it into pieces

Take 2 tomatoes and cut into two halves

Add 1-2 onion and cut into two halves

Then add 1 capsicum and cut into two halves

You can add 1 teaspoon olive oil/veg oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

salt as per taste

1 teaspoon (or more) black pepper powder

How to Make Desi Style Lauki Soup

Cook bottle gourd, onion, tomato, and capsicum in a pressure cooker and wait for 1-2 whistles. Now, you can release the pressure and add all the boiled veggies to a blender and prepare a smooth and creamy paste, as per NDTV Food. Now put olive oil or vegetable oil in a pan and add a dash of cumin seeds for temper (tadka). If you can have butter, then make sure to add 1 teaspoon of butter too. Now, add the paste to the pan and cook everything in one go for two minutes. You can sprinkle it with salt and black pepper.

Will you try this healthy soup? Let us know in the comments below!