Stress is not a bad thing, it's something that our body needs, but in large doses, it may be harmful. The cortisol hormone, often known as the stress hormone, is the major cause of one of the most frequent disorders- belly fat.

Lavleen Kaur, Co-Founder & Head Dietitian, Diet Insight sheds light on how can you lose that stubborn belly fat by managing one hormone.

Stress causes excessive eating

Consuming extra food is one of the most common adverse effects of stress. Everything changes when you live a stressful life. When you are constantly stressed, your cortisol levels are unable to fall, resulting in the need to eat. Also Read - Stress Can be Good For Your Brain Functioning, Reveals Study

Stress causes irrational food choices

When you are under a lot of stress, you give in to your cravings more than you should increasing the release of the high amount of insulin. When too much insulin and cortisol are produced together, they combine to form lipoprotein lipase (LPL), a fat-storing enzyme. Your unwanted belly fat just goes on accumulating, and the more of this LPL enzyme you have, leading to even further complications.

Stress causes a lack of sleep which causes even more stress

When you are stressed out, another vicious cycle is that you get into disrupted sleep habits. If you are unable to sleep, your body is unable to generate growth hormone, which aids you in entering a deep stage of sleep. Your body loses insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance the next day as a result of a lack of sleep, causing you to compensate by eating more and making even more illogical food choices.

Ways to treat stressed-out belly

We’re all stressed out sometimes, and that’s okay. There is no way to completely eradicate stress from your life, but there are strategies and techniques we can use to lessen and manage stress

Use the -ing formula.

The -ing formula refers to finding some me-time and unwinding and doing things that make you feel peaceful and content, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

Breathing : Breathing exercises remain an extremely easy, effective, and efficient technique to reduce stress and reverse your stress response, lowering the detrimental consequences of stress on your physical, physiological and emotional health.

: Breathing exercises remain an extremely easy, effective, and efficient technique to reduce stress and reverse your stress response, lowering the detrimental consequences of stress on your physical, physiological and emotional health. Exercising : Even if it doesn’t help you lose weight, daily exercise can help you reduce visceral fat. Making a concentrated effort to schedule frequent exercises will assist you in managing your stress.

: Even if it doesn’t help you lose weight, daily exercise can help you reduce visceral fat. Making a concentrated effort to schedule frequent exercises will assist you in managing your stress. Reading : Reading may calm your body by reducing your heart rate and relieving muscle tension, hence working towards solving the root cause of unwanted belly fat.

: Reading may calm your body by reducing your heart rate and relieving muscle tension, hence working towards solving the root cause of unwanted belly fat. Laughing: Laughter is unquestionably the best medicine. It increases your immune system, improves your mood, reduces pain, and protects you from the negative effects of stress.

Reduce psychological and emotional stress

Develop Stress-Reduction Habits. Understanding your stressors is the first step, followed by learning to detect stress signals, implementing healthy stress management practices, and learning to prioritize self-care. When we create time for ourselves, we prioritize our own well-being over the well-being of others. This may seem selfish at first, but it is similar to the airplane analogy—we must first put our own oxygen mask on before we can help others.

How you eat is just as important as how much you eat

Maintain a well-balanced and healthful diet. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should all be included in a well-balanced diet. Simple dietary modifications, such as limiting your intake of alcohol, caffeine, and sugar, have been shown to reduce anxiety. To help you attain or maintain a healthy weight, try reducing your overall calorie intake while exercising at the same time.

In a nutshell, stress belly is one of the health consequences of long-term stress. Extra abdominal fat might also contribute to other health issues. While you can’t change your genetics, there are things you can do to help avoid, manage, and cure stress belly, starting with identifying the sources of stress and then taking proactive steps to address them.