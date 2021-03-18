New Delhi: Intermittent fasting is the newest diet trend that promises sustainable results. Maintaining a good level of physical fitness is something that we should all aspire to do. But it can be difficult to determine what fitness entails. Although, fitness means different things to different people. But one will agree that embarking on a fitness journey can be beneficial for health. Actor-blogger Sameera Reddy has embarked on her fitness journey lately. An avid social media, Sameera, took to Instagram to reveal that she is trying the new diet trend, Intermittent fasting to reach her weight goal. Also Read - 'Tu Aag Hai Aag', Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Shehnaaz Gill's Hot Photos Showing Off Her Incredible Waistline

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern in which people cycle between periods of fasting and eating. A lot of celebrities, people are trying this popular diet trend to lose weight, improve their overall health and simplify their lifestyle. Sameera too gave the diet trend a try and in a week's time, she has seen great results. "I'm down from 91 kg to 90.6 in the past week," she said in the Instagram post.

Sameera has been vocal about her weight gain, postpartum depression, pregnancy, and self-love. The actor in her Instagram post said, "The discipline and hard work is something I am sticking to as I believe that getting fit is all about creating lifestyle habits. We are not looking at a short-term goal here but a long-term goal to get that weight off," adding, "Now, the most stressful thing this week was getting a little bit cranky, little bit of mood swings but making sure that I stick to the plan."

Sameera Reddy’s Weight loss routine

She captioned her Instagram video, “I woke up exhausted but still managed 45 minutes of yoga this morning. For me being consistent and disciplined is my only way to make sure I don’t fall off the plan. I’m down from 91 kg to 90.6 in the past week”

She shared that she follows the 16:8 hours of intermittent fasting. She eats in the 11am-7pm window and she has added a lot of fluids, that also includes a lot of water. She goes for herbal tea or black tea without milk and sugar in the morning. “This fasting has helped me stop that late-night snacking which was a huge issue for me with mommy exhaustion and attacking sweets for energy! I’m eating at three points – 11 am, 2 pm and 6 pm. I’m not doing any crazy diet. Just very well-balanced meals. If I get on a diet at some point, I will share but I don’t want to overwhelm myself right now,” she added.

Sameera Reddy’s Workout Routine

Sameera is practicing yoga online with practitioner Pramila Kamal three times a week and plays badminton every day and cycles four times a week. “But the trick is to be mindful and keep moving and be active,” she said.