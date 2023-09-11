Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss Tip: This Easy Trick Can Prevent Overeating And Help Shed Kilos

Weight Loss Tip: This Easy Trick Can Prevent Overeating And Help Shed Kilos

Weight Loss Tips: A balanced lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the keys to a healthy lifestyle and improved weight control. Here's an easy trick that will hep prevent overeating and thus putting on extra weight.

Weight Loss Tip: This Easy Trick Can Prevent Overeating And Help Shed Kilos

Weight Loss Tips: Trying to lose weight? It is crucial to adopt progressive, healthy lifestyle adjustments in order to lose weight healthily and maintain it over time. Making overall lifestyle adjustments and adopting certain behaviours are just as important for weight reduction as exercising and sticking to a certain diet. The crossed-legged sitting position known as sukhasana is excellent for preventing overeating. It will facilitate nutrition absorption, hasten food digestion, and speed up metabolism.

Trending Now

ONE EFFECTIVE AND EASY-TO-DO POSTURE FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Expert claims that eating while seated cross-legged on the floor will improve digestion, which can help you lose weight. Did you know that along with India some Asian countries like Japan also have the tradition of sitting on the floor to eat for health benefits? Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach Dr Dimple Jangda said, “Eating in the sukhasan posture. Sitting cross-legged, on the floor to consume food. There is a lot of wisdom and scientific reason behind this traditional practice.”

You may like to read

HOW SUKHASAN AID WEIGHT LOSS?

Sukha means ‘at ease’ or ‘easy’ and asana means posture. This asana puts the mind and body at ease. When your brain is calm, it is able to better focus on the food, your body can digest and assimilate the nutrients well. Also, with no movement in the lower limbs, the brain is ready and tuned to receive signals from the five sense organs and send messages to the stomach on what kind of digestive juices to prepare in advance. When you sit on the floor, the lower part of the body is close to the ground, reducing the pressure on the heart to pump blood to parts of the body that are in a resting phase, thereby increasing blood circulation to the abdominal region. Also, the muscles of the stomach, liver, and gall bladder are exercised and squeezed enough to secrete the required digestive juices. It also strengthens the pelvic regions & aids in better absorption of nutrients. When we sit on the floor to consume food, the body picks a natural and rhythmic back-and-forth movement, to pick food and place it in the mouth. This further aids digestion. It is found that the mind registers a feeling of fullness, only after 20 minutes of eating, which is the duty of the vagus nerve to take signals to the brain. The process of bending forward and eating slows down the process of eating which gives enough time for the brain to understand the signals from the vagus nerve. This also takes care of preventing overeating.

While it may not be possible to sit cross-legged in offices or restaurants, try to make this a habit when at home.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES