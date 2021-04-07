Weight Loss Tips: 10 Best Superfoods That Can Help You Shed Kilos And Improve Your Metabolism

New Delhi: Losing stubborn fat and weight is a tough task, indeed. When you are trying to shed those extra kilos there are many factors that might or might not work in your favour, including your body type, lifestyle, your metabolic rate, diet, and physical activity. When people kick-start their fitness journey, they often switch to fad diets that are not sustainable at all. Whereas, you can switch to a nutritious superfood that will help you achieve your weight loss goal in a healthy way. Also Read - 5 Superfoods To Boost Immune System And Help You Stay Healthy Amid COVID-19

Thinking what are superfoods? Well, superfoods are foods that are high in nutrition that have many health benefits. Superfoods are rich in compounds, antioxidants, and micronutrients which are beneficial to shed kilos. Also Read - Benefits Of Lauki Juice (Bottle Gourd): How It Helps To Burn Belly Fat Fast

Here are 10 superfoods that you should add to your diet to achieve your weight loss goal:

Apples: We’ve all heard this saying that an Apple a day, keeps the doctor away and it can also help you lose weight. Yes, you read that right! Apple is filled with antioxidants, dietary fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Just eat it as a snack or have it in form of breakfast cereal, as a lunch salad.

Almonds: Almonds are rich in nutrients and minerals, it has protein and fiber which helps in weight loss. According to the NDTV report, almonds are also loaded with monosaturated fats, which helps in improving your skin health too. The dry fruit also has vitamin C and zinc which knock that sweet craving off the window.

Broccoli: Add broccoli to your diet as it is rich in fiber, micronutrients, including Vitamin C, folate, potassium, and manganese. According to Healthline, adding broccoli to your diet can prevent weight gain over time.

Chia Seeds: Chia seeds have recently gained much-deserved attention lately. The seeds are filled with omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, and manganese. It is packed with soluble fiber. It is high in protein, which reduces the hunger pangs and regulates your appetite.

Eggs: Eggs are super versatile and take the least amount of time to cook. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins. Have it as a breakfast or boiled, eggs can make your feel full and promote weight loss.

Lentils: Urad, moong, masoor, and other dals are rich in plant protein, fiber, resistant starch which improves your metabolism and burns fat faster. Including lentils in your daily diet can help you reach your weight loss goals.

Flaxseeds: Touted to be the best weight snack, flaxseeds are low in calories and rich in fiber. It has omega-3 fatty acids, which help in preventing obesity, it also suppresses appetite.