Winter season is pleasant for sure but the grey season is also full of challenges. Wondering how? Well, getting out of your bed on a chilly day or stopping the urge to binge eat your favourite junk food and avoiding the subsequent weight gain is challenging. According to various studies, people tend to gain weight during winters.

The chilly weather takes a toll on our mood and on our energy levels. Due to the weather, we at times skip the workout and we prefer to curl up and stay indoors. We eat more as food help us stay warm and cosy. Nutritionist Zamurrud M. Patel, RD- Chief Dietician, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai shares some easy ways to avoid winter weight gain.

Keep up your exercise routine- Keep burning the calories. Choose time of the day, where you can continue with your walk and or workouts. Make your own groups to motivate each other Drink Warm Liquids- Green Tea, Soups, Broths you will enjoy hot beverages and they will keep you full and that same time not adds much calories to your meal. Enjoy the greens which come of optimum quality in winters. Consume Protein Rich Foods- Proteins have a good thermogenic effect, so they give you good warmth during summers. Try to add Fish/ Chicken/Eggs/ Milk and Milk products and Pulses. Protein reduce the glycemic index of the meal and keep you full for longer hours Focus on good quality fats- Nuts , seeds and Fish provide good quality fat which help to maintain the skin and prevent it from drying in winters Avoid Deep Fried foods. Prefer Roasting , Steaming, Marination to add flavor to food Avoid Alcohol- ethanol in alcohol changes your metabolism and makes you store fat. Add Fiber Rich foods- High Fiber foods help you curb your appetite. So add Raw Veggies, Fruits, Nuts and Dried Fruits in every meal Maintain portion control at all parties and be watchful of what you pick Maintain your biological clock- it does feel quite cozy to sleep longer hours but that disturbs your hormone cycle Cut down on sugar intake as it directly adds on to your carbohydrate intake Keep watch on your salt intake. This means more bloating and immediate feelings of weight gain and discomfort. Keep drinking plenty of water to try to minimize the bloating effects Create a good menu for your routine and be prepared to cook those meals

Make sure you follow these tips to avoid winter weight gain!