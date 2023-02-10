Weight Loss Tips: 3 Simple Ways to Boost Your Metabolism Naturally

Home

Some people attribute their weight to their body's metabolism, which is the process through which food is converted into energy. The majority of metabolism is hereditary and mostly out of one's control.

Weight Loss Tips: Metabolism is the chemical processes that occur within your body that maintain your life and functioning. Additionally, your metabolism is in charge of transforming the nutrients in the food you ingest into energy. Your body can then move, breathe, digest food, circulate blood, and repair damaged tissues and cells with the energy they require. Numerous elements, such as your age, food, sex, physical size, and state of health, might influence your metabolism. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “A good metabolism can truly improve the quality of your life, boost your energy levels and help you think clearly.” The expert further shares three simple ways to boost metabolism.

3 SIMPLE WAYS TO BOOST YOUR METABOLISM

Your metabolism increases whenever you eat, digest, and store food, a process called the thermic effect of food. Proteins have a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates because it takes longer for your body to utilize the protein. Proteins also help prevent muscle loss and metabolic slowdown. Water therapy is the best way to boost metabolism. According to research, drinking cold water can increase your metabolism by up to 25 per cent for nearly an hour after you sip, since water stimulates thermogenesis (heat production) in the body, which means more energy is expended. Sleeping disorders and deprivation reduce your metabolism.

Your metabolism can be boosted by implementing these suggestions into your daily routine and making minor lifestyle adjustments.

