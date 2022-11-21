Weight Loss Tips: 4 Easy Things to Do When You Don’t Feel Like Working Out

In order to keep up with our routine on days when we lack motivation, we must engage in enjoyable or simple activities. Here, there are a few straightforward things that can be done.

Weight Loss Tips: 4 Easy Things to Do When You Don't Feel Like Working Out (Source: Freepik)

Consistency is among the most underappreciated aspects of fitness. We frequently place a lot of emphasis on the most efficient kind of exercise or what’s popular right now, but consistency-building is typically given less attention. The best fitness programme in the world won’t help you if you don’t stick to it. Because of this, adherence is regarded as the most important component of any workout programme.

With fitness goals, consistency helps to motivate people and fosters a sense of accomplishment. Consistency maintenance becomes crucial because of this. This implies that not every session will be fantastic, but what counts is that you showed up, made an effort to move toward your objective, and maintained the momentum.

Everybody experiences days when exercising or working out is completely out of the question, and it’s these days that can make or break momentum. We must make sure that these days are worthwhile. This does not imply that you should work out intensely. Simply put, this means that at the conclusion of days like this, we need to know that we exerted every effort to engage in activities and that we made progress toward our goal.

1. Step Count: This is a seamless way to ensure that activity gets done without dedicating a separate time to work out. On busy days or days of poor motivation having a step target of something like 10k steps helps you get some activity done without hitting the gym. This can be spread across the day and can be done at your own pace

2. Walk/Jog: You do not need an intense workout all the time to reach your goals. Some days backing off and going on a nice long walk can serve as an activity to make sure that you keep up your consistency while also ensuring you clear your mind from a tough day’s work. It is very important to not have a black-or-white mindset with exercise and understand that not all days have to be intense.

3. Home Workout: Not all days have to be an intense gym workout with plenty of machines and weights. Home workouts are a simple and effective way to get done with the activity of the day while still getting in an effective session. The following is a quick and simple way to do a super simple home workout

. Warm up

Upper body warm up ( eg arm swings or Shoulder rotations) – 10 reps Lower body warm up ( eg leg swings or High knees) – 10 reps . Main Workout circuit (Repeat them one after another for 5 rounds) Exercise 1 – Core (Eg, Crunches or Tall plank sh taps) – 15 reps Lowerbody exercise 1 (Eg, Bodyweight Squats or lunges) – 15 reps Upper body exercise 1 (Eg Wall push ups or push ups) – 10 reps High intensity exercise 1 (Eg Inchworms or burpees) – 10 reps . Cool down Shoulder stretch – 30 seconds / side Hamstring stretch – 30 seconds/ side

The above is just an example and please be sure to consult your doctor before starting any physical activity or exercise routine.

4. Casual Sports: These days there are so many apps that can help us to quickly be a part of nearby sports and game activities like football, cricket, badminton, tennis, etc. This is a great way to keep it interesting while getting a good high-intensity session in. The great part is that you’ll be able to socialize and gain some new friends too in the process.

These are a few strategies you can use to maintain your momentum when things get challenging or when you’re lacking motivation. Always keep in mind that any improvement is better than none at all.

(With inputs from IANS)