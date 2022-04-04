Weight Loss Tips: Losing weight is not less than a Herculean’s task. It takes dedication and immense hard work to reduce weight. Following online weight-loss regimes are easy but a lot harder to follow and to be consistent. Excess of anything is bad but not including different foods in your diet can lead to missing out on important nutrients. People tend to look for quick ways to reduce weight rather than working hard. It is important that you do not stick to shortcuts but take the long road to success.Also Read - Benefits of Eating Lemon: 7 Ways Why Lemon Should be in Your Everyday Diet

A lot of people prefer following keto diet when losing weight. A keto diet is a low carbohydrate, medium protein and high-fat diet. It focuses on cutting down the carbs intake and increasing protein intake. However, everything has its own pros and cons. Keto diet helps in losing weight instantly without any intense workout or gym visit. It may also lead to brain fog, stomach pain, nausea, fatigue, sore throat, body aches and headache. The most common symptom is headache while maintaining a keto diet.

3 Common Reasons For Headaches During Keto Diet

Decrease or low blood sugar level

Drinking less water or dehydration

Imbalance of Electrolyte

4 Methods to Avoid Headache During Keto Diet