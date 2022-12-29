Weight Loss Tips: 5 Diet Tricks That Never Work, Stop Wasting Your Time Now!

Some weight loss tips are helpful, others are ineffective, misleading, or downright harmful. So, today we will tell you some diet tricks that don't work and you should stop following from now.

Weight Loss Tips: 5 Diet Tricks That Never Work, Stop Wasting Your Time Now! (source:freepik)

Many diets have all of these special tips and tricks as a marketing gimmick, but many of these are simply diet tricks that never work. In fact, the term “diet” simply refers to how you eat. That’s all. It does not imply restriction, counting, or anything else. So for that Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra, shares some well-known diet tricks that never work so you don’t waste your time, money, or the stress they cause in the meantime.

Lovneet says ‘As a nutritionist, I’ve heard all the tips for weight loss—the good, the bad and the totally off-the-wall. Many people want to lose weight quickly and there is no shortage of weight loss advice on the internet. Although some weight loss tips are helpful, others are ineffective, misleading, or downright harmful.’

Here are diet tips that never work:

Skipping meals: Skipping meals does not save calories, it rather can wreak havoc on their metabolism, and they tend to eat more later because they’re voraciously hungry.” Obsessing over calories and ignoring food quality: The type of food you eat has a huge effect on hunger, appetite, and the hormones that control weight. These factors can affect your ability to achieve a calorie deficit. So, a calorie deficit is important for weight loss, but food quality is just as important when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off. Kicking out GHEE from your daily routine: In a bid to lose weight, you may have even considered eliminating ghee from your diet. The butyric acid and medium chain triglycerides in ghee help in mobilising stubborn body fat and getting rid of it. Following your diet for six days and then having a ‘Cheat’ day: People who try to be “perfect” six days a week invariably fail because dieting perfection is impossible to obtain. Such a dieting edict will allow room to people with emotional, binge or disordered eating tendencies. Using laxatives to speed up the weight loss process: If you try to use laxatives for weight loss, you may see the number on the scale go down because it’s actually water weight that you’re losing but the weight loss is temporary.

You definitely would be losing essential nutrients and you’d be at the risk of becoming dehydrated. Let me know what all ‘diet tricks’ you have heard. Comment below!