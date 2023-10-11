Home

Weight Loss Tips: 5 Dietary Practices That Actually Do NOT Work For Shedding Extra Fat

Different people have different routine and practices for weight loss. Monitoring calorie count, what to eat what not eat are basic dilemma but there certain dietary practices that never actually work.

Weight Loss Diet Tips: Weight loss is different for different people. Everybody’s requirement is different and hence the routine for losing weight also stands apart. Weight loss is surrounded by myths, opinions and ghar ke nuske to cut out stubborn belly fat as quickly as possible. Sometimes, people do not dieticians or do proper research and just simply make a routine that may adversely affect them. Many people want to lose weight quickly and there is no shortage of weight loss advice on the internet. Although some weight loss tips are helpful, others are ineffective, misleading, or downright harmful.

Cutting out ghee, skipping meals, choice of food etc will not really help to lose weight. Here are a few dietary practices that actually do not work.

WEIGHT LOSS: 5 DIET TIPS THAT DO NOT WORK

Skipping meals: Skipping meals does not save calories, it rather can wreak havoc on their metabolism. Many people tend to skip meals or snack time hoping to skip the fat intake too, but it may backfire. Skipping meal for weight loss can make one more hungry the next time they take a meal and then there can be a risk of overeating, and most importantly, nutrient deficiency may arise too. Calorie Count: Obsessing over calories and ignoring food quality: The type of food you eat has a huge effect on hunger, appetite, and the hormones that control weight. These factors can affect your ability to achieve a calorie deficit. So, a calorie deficit is important for weight loss, but food quality is just as important when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off. No Ghee: Ghee, butter or cheese are believed to increase fat in the body, hence, people totally stop the intake of the same. The butyric acid and medium-chain triglycerides in ghee help in mobilising stubborn body fat and getting rid of it. Therefore, it actually does more damage than good. It is better to consume it in moderation. Cheat Days: Following your diet for six days and then having a ‘Cheat’ day’ ?People who try to be “perfect” six days a week invariably fail because dieting perfection is impossible to obtain. Such a dieting edict will allow room to people with emotional, binge or disordered eating tendencies. Laxative Usage: Many people use laxatives to speed up the weight loss process. If you try to use laxatives for weight loss, you may see the number on the scale go down because it’s actually water weight that you’re losing but the weight loss is temporary. It will bounce back suddenly and it will be difficult to lose all that weight again. You definitely would be losing essential nutrients and you’d be at the risk of becoming dehydrated.

Therefore, it is important to be aware and follow a proper dietary routine for weight loss. Consult a dietician for the best advice and what is good for your body.

