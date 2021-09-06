A great workout regime to tone up, improve flexibility and balance, and strengthen your core, Pilates is getting increasingly popular due to its low intensity but high impact. If you’re looking to shave off a few inches off your waistline, make sure to include these exercises suggested by Sheetal Shah, founder, Core Pilates Studio in your fitness routine.Also Read - Trying to Lose Weight? Check out Moringa and the Wider Health Benefits That Will Make You Long For More

Side twist

Start with the side plank position with your elbow on the ground and your legs stacked one above the other, resting on the ground. Press your left forearms firmly on the ground to lift your torso off the mat. Extend your right arm up, so that your fingertips are pointing to the ceiling. Exhale and twist your torso to bring your right arm under your left. Turn your head to look at your hand. Inhale to come back to the starting position. Repeat this with the other hand.

Crisscross



Lie on your back with your hands layered, palm over palm, behind your lifted head, and with your knees bent tightly into your chest. Then, inhale slowly, and twist your torso to the left until your right elbow connects with your left knee, straightening your right leg forward and holding it a few inches above the mat. Exhale with control and twist right, connecting your left elbow to your right knee and extending your left leg. Continue alternating sides, completing six sets of twists.

Leg Pull

Sit tall with straight legs extended, and squeeze them together tightly (your feet should be pointed). Place your hands, palms down, on the edges of the mat behind you, with your fingers pointed inward. Press into your hands, and elevate your hips until your body is in a long diagonal line from head to heels. Inhale slowly as you lift your right leg as high as it will go without shifting your body side to side or dropping your bottom. Exhale with control as you return your foot to the mat, keeping your chest wide. Switch legs and repeat. Do it 6 times and try to lift your legs and hips higher each time.

Plank Jacks

Stand tall, facing the mat at one end. Inhale with control as you bring your arms up, lengthening your waist, and squeeze the backs of your upper inner thighs together tightly. Exhale slowly as you bring your head and arms forward, keeping them shoulder-width apart, and lower your hands to the mat by rolling through your spine (not folding at your hips); your abs should remain scooped. Place your palms on the mat with your head on your knees (bend your knees only as needed).

Walk your hands forward until you are in a strong plank position from head to heels, with your shoulders past your wrists. You should be balanced on the tips of your toes. Jump your legs open and close 6-8 times, reinforcing your stable, shoulders over wrist position with each jack.

From your plank position, walk your hands back to your feet with straight arms and roll up to standing. Repeat the sequence three times.

Kneeling Sidekicks

Kneel in the middle of your mat with a long waist. Put your left hand, palm down, on the mat while extending your right leg out to the side, in line with your hip, Your right hand should be behind your head, your hip over your knee, and your shoulder over your wrist. On a swift inhale, swing your right back powerfully without shifting the hips in front of your knee or disturbing your upper body position. Exhale forcibly as you kick your leg forward without shifting your hips back or changing the position of your chest and elbow. Kick front and back 8 times, and then switch sides.

The technique is of utmost importance in Pilates, so make sure to follow all steps including breathing in and out at the correct intervals. And for quick results, be consistent with your Pilates exercises.