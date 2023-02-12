Home

Weight Loss Tips: 5 Essential Exercises For Women to Shed Those Extra Kilos in 40’s

With the right combination of strength training, cardio, and stretching exercises, women in their 40's can definitely achieve the desired weight loss goals.

Exercise is an important part of any healthy lifestyle and can be a great way to help you reach your weight loss goals. It is important to tailor your exercise routine based on your age and fitness level so that you can get the most out of it. Fundamentally, winter can be a difficult time for women in their 40s who are trying to lose weight. The cold weather often makes it hard to exercise regularly because cold temperatures and shorter days can lead to decreased motivation and increased sedentary behaviour. The lack of sunlight can also result in decreased levels of serotonin, a hormone associated with mood regulation, and increased levels of melatonin, which promotes sleepiness. This can lead to feelings of fatigue and depression, making it harder to maintain an exercise routine.

Fortunately, a few exercises can help shed those extra kilos while keeping you warm and cosy during the winter months. With the right combination of strength training, cardio, and stretching exercises, you can achieve your desired weight loss goals while staying healthy and fit during the colder temperatures. Here are 5 Exercises for women in their 40s who are looking to shed some kilos.

Weight loss: 5 Easy Exercises for women in their 40s

1. Squats: Hitting the 40s is a great milestone to achieve. Squats are one of the best exercises for weight loss to start your weight loss journey. It helps to activate all the core muscles and improves stability and strength. In order to complete a set of squats, you must control your breath, take a deep breath before beginning each repetition, and then exhale afterwards.

2. Walking briskly for 30 – 40 minutes: Walking briskly for 30-40 minutes daily can be a great way to stay healthy and fit. It helps in improving your overall health and physical fitness by improving your cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, and flexibility. Additionally, it can help you reduce stress levels and improve your mood. Walking briskly for 30-40 minutes every day can also help you burn 150 calories and lose weight. Those who cannot work out in the morning may choose to walk in the evening instead.

3. Running: Losing weight is a challenging process that requires dedication and commitment. It involves burning more calories than you consume and exercising regularly to reach your ideal weight plan. Running is an effective form of exercise that can help you achieve your desired weight goal. Regular running for 30 minutes can burn up to 671 calories if the conditions are met. Additionally, running can help you build strength and endurance which are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

4. Jumping Jacks: The jumping jack is a great and inexpensive exercise to maintain a regular cardio routine. It targets the major muscles of your lower body, from your calves to your glutes. Jumping jacks for a shorter amount can increase calorie burn and improve general wellness. For beginners, aim to perform 10 minutes of this exercise every day as 10 minutes of jumping jacks can help you burn as much as 80-100 calories.

5. Aerobics: Aerobic exercises like Zumba or dancing improves cardiovascular health in women. Cardiovascular exercise also helps to lower blood pressure, and keep your arteries clear by raising “good” high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and lowering “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels in the blood. Regular physical activity helps regulate insulin levels and lower blood sugar, all while keeping body weight in check. 2 to 3 times a week for 30 to 40 minutes of aerobic exercise is recommended for overall health benefits

Fitness & Nutrition Expert, Rohit Shelatkar says ”Regular exercise and a balanced diet are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Exercise helps to strengthen muscles, build endurance, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being. Additionally, a balanced diet that includes carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals and calcium is key to maintaining energy levels. By sticking to a consistent exercise plan and following a balanced diet you can ensure your body gets all the nutrients it needs for optimal health.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.