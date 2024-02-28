Home

Weight Loss Tips: 5 Foods and Drinks to Eat Before Meals to Burn Calories Faster

Green tea to fruits, few dietary practises before full meals can help boost metabolism and increase he speed of burning calories.

When it comes to weight loss, choosing the right foods before meals can help control hunger, promote satiety, and support your weight loss efforts. Boosting metabolism can be helpful for weight management. While no specific food or drink can significantly increase metabolism on its own, incorporating certain foods and beverages before meals can support a healthy metabolic rate.

Green Tea: Green tea contains compounds like catechins and caffeine that may have a slight thermogenic effect, temporarily increasing calorie expenditure. Consuming green tea before a meal can provide a modest boost to metabolism. Additionally, green tea is low in calories and can act as a hydrating and refreshing pre-meal beverage. Soup or Broth: Starting a meal with a broth-based soup or vegetable soup can be an effective strategy for weight loss. Soup is low in calorie density but high in volume, making it filling while keeping calorie intake low. Research suggests that consuming soup before a meal can lead to reduced calorie consumption during the main course. Healthy Fats: Incorporating small portions of healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, or olive oil into your pre-meal snack can help enhance satiety. Fats take longer to digest and can help slow down the emptying of the stomach, keeping you feeling satisfied for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating during the main meal. Healthy Fats: Incorporating small portions of healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, or olive oil into your pre-meal snack can help enhance satiety. Fats take longer to digest and can help slow down the emptying of the stomach, keeping you feeling satisfied for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating during the main meal. Protein-Rich Foods: Including protein-rich foods like lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, tofu, or legumes before a meal can support metabolism. Protein requires more energy to digest compared to carbohydrates or fats, which can increase the thermic effect of food and slightly boost metabolic rate. It also helps in preserving muscle mass, which is important for a healthy metabolism.

