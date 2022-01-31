Weight loss starts in the kitchen, and not in the gym. It’s true, we are what we eat. If you are trying to lose weight and do not consume healthy food, you will not lose anybody fat despite burning calories working out at the gym. It is important that you make wiser choices when it comes to food (and otherwise as well).Also Read - N95 Mask - Best Mask For Protection Against the New Omicron Variant, Here's Why
- Red Meat: Although it is loaded with protein, vitamin B12 and iron, going overboard with red meat can cause some serious harm to your health. It can make you prone to heart disease, certain cancers and more. Not just that, it can also lead to weight gain. Replace your red meat with some other healthy source of protein. You can include seafood, organic poultry and plant-based foods in your diet to get your daily source of protein.
- Junk and processed foods: Trying to reach your weight loss goal then eliminate junk food and processed food entirely. You can instead opt for a bowl of fruits, oats, salads, almonds or walnuts.
- Sugar-rich drinks: Nope, sugary drinks are not meant to quench your thirst, instead they can add up to your calorie count. According to Healthline, sugar-rich beverages can elevate your blood sugar levels, insulin resistance and leptin resistance. Craving a sweet drink- add a pinch of jaggery in your tea or coffee.
- White bread: Refined grains in any form is not good for you. White bread is made from refined grains, and it is also low on nutrition and fibre. It also had sugar which is not advisable for people trying to lose weight. You can instead have whole wheat bread.
- Alcohol: It has no nutritional benefit and if you are on a calorie deficit diet, then it is best to stay away from alcohol. You can have fresh-pressed juices or any sugar-free mocktail.
– Deserts: Sweets and chocolates are a big no-no when it comes to weight loss. If you can’t resist a bar of chocolate, have a few squares of dark chocolate every now and then. Eating dark chocolate will take care of your sugar cravings and will boost your mood, improve heart health.