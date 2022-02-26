Weight Loss Tips: Losing weight is not less than a Herculean’s task. It takes dedication and immense hard work to reduce weight. Following online weight-loss regimes are easy but a lot harder to follow and to be consistent. Excess of anything is bad but not including different foods in your diet can lead to missing out on important nutrients. People tend to look for quick ways to reduce weight rather than working hard. It is important that you do not stick to shortcuts but take the long road to success.Also Read - Fat to Fit Real Life Weight Loss Transformation While Diagnosed With Spina Bifida: Mayuri Kohli Gupta's Inspiring Story of Grit

If you are looking for different ways to speed up your weight loss journey, we have you covered. These drinks are easy to access and have proven excellent results. Check them out.

Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds help in detoxification of your body and helps in increasing metabolism. It also helps in digestion and curing bloating as well. This helps in losing weight faster. You can soak a spoon of fennel seeds in water and leave it for the night. Drink it in the morning by boiling the mixture, straining it. Drink it in empty stomach.

Green Tea

Green tea is your go-to drink for weight loss. It helps in burning fat and helps in shedding those extra kilos. Green tea is refreshing and you should replace it with your regular chai right away!

Lemon Water

For losing weight, lemons are helpful. Lemons have antioxidant properties that help in removing the toxins from the body. It helps in bringing a shape to the body. You can add lemon water in your diet by squeezing a lemon in a glass of lukewarm water. Drink it every morning in empty stomach.

Vegetable Juice

Vegetable juice have been recommended by dieticians and gym trainers. Vegetables are stacked with fibre and nutrients. When they are cooked, the nutrients are lost and carb increases. Vegetable juice like carrot, beetroot, bitter gourd help in increasing the nutrient and reduce carb for good results.

Black Coffee

The caffeine in coffee helps in boosting energy. It also helps in increasing the metabolism rate. One of the best pre-workout drinks is black coffee. It helps in providing energy and your workout session becomes a huge success. Along with these benefits, it also helps in burning fat faster.