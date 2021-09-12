New Delhi: Are you planning to lose weight? Considering today’s fast-paced world and our sedentary lifestyle, weight gain has become one of the major health concerns in both males and females.Also Read - Weight Loss: Here are Some 5 Healthy Antioxidant Food That Helps in Reducing Weight

However, with growing awareness on fitness and healthy lifestyle, people have now started to practice healthy eating habits along with yoga and regular exercise to keep weight under check. In fact, weight gain leads to many health-related complications. Especially, in this Covid times, it has become imperative to maintain a good health.

Many people resort to crash dieting and fads to lose weight quickly; however, it isn't a healthy choice. Instead, it's best to include some healthy food options to lose that extra kilos. Indian food and spices go hand in hand. In addition to adding flavour to the food, these spices could do wonders for your bulging tummy too.

Include these five spices in your diet to shed those extra kilos quickly.

Want to Lose Weight? Include These 5 Spices in Your Diet

Cinnamon/ Daalchinni

Cinnamon or Daalchini, which is most used in Indian kitchens, helps the most in losing weight quickly. Experts say that it is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Besides, drinking a spoon full with water increases one’s metabolic rate thus aiding in quick fat loss. When a person becomes insulin resistant, the carbs eaten by individual converts to sugar that does not get metabolized to its required quantum and is then converted into fat. Cinnamon helps to break this cycle.

Fennel/ Saunf

Another Indian spice that helps to lose weight is fennel or saunf. It works as a natural water pill and is also widely known to suppress hunger. You can also add it to your tea. Apart from being rich in vitamins like A, C and D, fennel tea has many antioxidant properties which will help in improving your metabolism. A better digestion automatically paves way for a healthy weight loss. Go, try it out!

Fenugreek

Fenugreek can help suppress food cravings too because of its natural fibre content. As it is replete with fibre, it makes you feel full, thereby stopping you from binge-eating. Experts believe that fenugreek may help you decrease your dietary fat and calorie intake. Secondly, fenugreek fiber has been shown to aid weight loss by promoting satiety. So, it’s a must if you are on your way to say bye-bye to those extra pounds.

Cardamom

Another one in the list is cardamom. Your parents or grandparents might have told you having cardamom with warm water at night helps to increase the metabolic process. Well, it is true! Cardamom consists of essential components such as melatonin that is essential in increasing the metabolic rate. As the metabolic rate goes up, the body starts to churn fats faster and release more energy. Thus, it is one of the best ways to combat morbid obesity and other weight-related issues.

Black Pepper

Black pepper too works wonder for your body. This wonderful spice is a booster for your metabolism. If you are unable to shed off those extra kilos, then all you need to do is add a pinch of black pepper to your green tea and drink it two to three times a day. You can also chew 3 to 4 black pepper in the morning and drink a glass of warm water. Do you know that black pepper contains a rich content of phytonutrients that contribute to the destruction of excess fat? That’s the main reason you experience weight loss after regular consumption of black pepper or kaali mirch.