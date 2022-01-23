Weight Loss Spices: Losing weight is nothing less than a herculean’s task. It is one of the difficult tasks to accomplish. However, with proper diet and exercise, you can easily win the weight loss journey. There is no direct mantra or an ingredient that will help you lose weight in no time. However, reducing the intake of healthy nutrients to lose weight is not the right way. You need to make sure that you plan your diet in such a way that includes all the essential nutrients without missing out on important components.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 14 Kilos in 4 Months With a Customised Diet Plan And Brisk-Walking For an Hour Daily

This is when kitchen ingredients come to play. Your kitchen is a storehouse of essential nutrients that can help you shed those extra kilos in no time. These spices are readily available and you do not have to go hunting in the market.

Here Are 5 Spices That Can Help You Lose Weight Instantly

Turmeric

An Indian kitchen is not complete without turmeric. Turmeric, also known haldi, is a vital ingredient in any dish. It not only adds taste and colour to your food, but it also has an impact on losing weight. With the presence of curcumin in turmeric, your inflammation to weight loss tabs are checked. It boosts your metabolism and improves your digestive system. You can either drink turmeric tea in the morning or mix it with honey to get the benefits.

Ginger

Ginger helps in shedding those extra kilos apart from adding taste to your food. Ginger helps in decreasing appetite and increasing fat absorption rate. By drinking ginger tea or consuming it raw, you increase the fat burning and metabolism rates. Along with this, ginger helps in controlling your blood sugar levels. You can either drink ginger tea early in the morning or every night before hitting the bed to get the maximum benefits.

Cumin

Next on the list is cumin. According to studies, cumin helps in burning the body fat three times and also improves digestion and glycaemic control. Cumin helps in lowering cholesterol and reduces stress. You can soak a spoonful of cumin seeds in water overnight, warm it up in the morning and drink to reap maximum benefits.

Fennel

Fennel is stacked with health and weight loss benefits. Also known as saunf, fennel is usually consumed after dinner as it helps in digestion. Fennel is stacked with vitamins like A, D and C and antioxidant properties. Fennel is a natural diuretic, it helps in curbing your hunger pangs. In return, you start eating a lesser amount of food and stay fuller for a longer duration of time. You can reap the maximum benefits of fennel by soaking it overnight and consuming it the next morning. You don’t have to heat it.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon can do wonders. It is stacked with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Cinnamon helps in increasing the metabolic rate and thus, helps in the boosting fat burning process. By adding a pinch of cinnamon powder to your turmeric, ginger, cumin or fennel tea in the morning, cinnamon can do numerous health wonders.