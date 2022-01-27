If you are on a weight loss journey, you’d know that belly fat is the most difficult to lose. You may be losing fat from your face, arms and other parts of your body but the belly fat is too stubborn to go. But why are you not able to lose fat from your belly?Also Read - Omicron Infection May Protect You Against Delta, And Other Variant of Concerns: ICMR

According to a report in Eat This, Not That– Our stomach has a higher concentration of beta fat cells which usually don’t respond to the fat-breakdown process. Genetics, stress hormone cortisol and high levels of insulin are also the reason behind belly fat. Also Read - What Is Surrogacy? Types Of Surrogacy And How Does It Work? Here's All You Need To Know

If you are struggling to lose that belly fat, then follow these 5 ways to reach your weight loss goals. Also Read - Dinner Timing And Genetics Can Affect Individual’s Blood Sugar Control: Study

Crunches don’t necessarily burn belly fat: As per a report in Eat This, Not That crunches and sit-ups are good for toning and building abdominal strength but they do not necessarily eliminate belly fat. One can try to reduce their calories and increase their physical activities.

Include more fibre in your diet: Fiber can help you maintain and even lose weight. Fiber can help you keep fuller for a long time, it is good for your digestive system and gives you ample energy. You can get fiber from oats, barley, quinoa, whole wheat bread.

Do not go overboard with alcohol: Do not go overboard with alcohol beverages as it can make it difficult to lose belly fat.

Sleep well: Take at least 7 hours of sleep every day, sleep can help you lose weight. According to a report, when we don’t sleep enough, our hormones that regulate hunger get thrown off, and we crave simple energy which comes in the form of sweets, treats, and sugary beverages. We are more likely to crave and reach for a quick pick me up of a sweetened latte, or cookie or potato chips. We know these foods are typically high in calories, sugars, fat and don’t provide us with much nutrition, making it difficult to lose belly fat.

Include protein in your diet: It is important to eat protein throughout the day. Protein is good for you, it is easy to digest, keeps a tab on your blood sugar levels, and keeps you full for a long time. You can include good source of protein in your diet. Include Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, nuts, seeds, eggs, tofu, beans, chicken etc.

Most importantly, drink at least 8 cups of water a day.