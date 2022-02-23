Now that we are entering the summer season, the one thing that is at the top of everyone’s mind is weight loss. We are always on the lookout for foods and drinks that can speed up the weight loss process. While we often choose tea or coffee to kickstart our day, that won’t escalate your weight loss journey. Experts suggest homemade drinks that you can easily make with simple kitchen ingredients and can boost your metabolism.Also Read - 5 Amazing Benefits of Giving up Chocolate for a Month

Nutritionist Pritika Bedi, founder of Healthsake suggests raiding your pantry essentials to find some of the best ingredients that can be used to prepare all-natural and organic concoctions at home which are sans calories and sugars. With summer months ahead, these concoctions are not only refreshing but are effective too. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: This is How Your Dinner Plate Should Look Like if You Are Trying to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Here are some of the easy concoctions that you can try at home:

Cinnamon Water : Known for ages to combat obesity and weight reduction, cinnamon is one such spice in your pantry which has unique properties that can aid in improving digestion and diabetes. You can simply prepare this concoction with a ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a glass of warm water. Also, to enhance the taste and effectiveness, add the juice of half a lemon along with honey to this and mix well. Safe to drink regularly, one can consume this once a day on an empty stomach for consistent results.

: Known for ages to combat obesity and weight reduction, cinnamon is one such spice in your pantry which has unique properties that can aid in improving digestion and diabetes. You can simply prepare this concoction with a ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a glass of warm water. Also, to enhance the taste and effectiveness, add the juice of half a lemon along with honey to this and mix well. Safe to drink regularly, one can consume this once a day on an empty stomach for consistent results. Jeera Water: Pritika advises consuming the simplest and most effective concoction of Jeera Water that is known to help with weight loss management. To make this, you need water in which fresh cumin seeds have been simmered so that all of the flavour and most of the nutrients from the seeds are extracted. Other than serving weight loss management, this concoction can help to boost overall health by improving digestion, help in body cleanse, and absorption. Safe to sip every day, drink it in the morning to boost detoxification and digestion early in the day.

Dr Nidhika Bahl, integrative nutritionist and founder of Health Talk World says that including apple cider vinegar, green tea with lemon and cinnamon water with raw honey. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Are Green Leafy Vegetables Helpful in Losing Weight? Here’s What we Know

Apple Cider Vinegar in a Cup of Warm Water – It is quite easy to include apple cider vinegar as one of the weight loss drinks in your daily diet. Before you eat breakfast, make sure you have a tablespoon of this beverage in a cup of warm water. The main ingredient in apple cider vinegar is acetic acid which targets body fat by boosting your body’s metabolism. This beverage is also well known for stabilising your blood glucose levels. As a result, you have greater control over your cravings, and you end up consuming lesser calories.

– It is quite easy to include apple cider vinegar as one of the weight loss drinks in your daily diet. Before you eat breakfast, make sure you have a tablespoon of this beverage in a cup of warm water. The main ingredient in apple cider vinegar is acetic acid which targets body fat by boosting your body’s metabolism. This beverage is also well known for stabilising your blood glucose levels. As a result, you have greater control over your cravings, and you end up consuming lesser calories. Green Tea with Lemon – Green Tea is well-known for its antioxidant properties, making it great for your health. Green tea plays a vital role in boosting your metabolism. As a result, your body becomes super-efficient in converting the food you consume, to energy. It has two main ingredients – catechin, a type of antioxidant and caffeine. Both these boost the amount of energy your body uses. Also, catechin plays a major role in breaking down fat molecules. Due to green tea’s natural diuretic properties, it helps deal with fluid retention. When you drink it daily, it reduces the amount of body fat. There is also a review of 14 studies, which backs the power of green tea. Studies show that the participants who drank this beverage for 12 weeks every day lost around 0.2 – 3.5 kg.

– Green Tea is well-known for its antioxidant properties, making it great for your health. Green tea plays a vital role in boosting your metabolism. As a result, your body becomes super-efficient in converting the food you consume, to energy. It has two main ingredients – catechin, a type of antioxidant and caffeine. Both these boost the amount of energy your body uses. Also, catechin plays a major role in breaking down fat molecules. Due to green tea’s natural diuretic properties, it helps deal with fluid retention. When you drink it daily, it reduces the amount of body fat. There is also a review of 14 studies, which backs the power of green tea. Studies show that the participants who drank this beverage for 12 weeks every day lost around 0.2 – 3.5 kg. Cinnamon Water with Raw Honey – If you have plateaued in your weight loss journey and want to shed the few extra remaining kilos, try cinnamon and honey water. The anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties of these ingredients help flush out toxins from the body and reduce low-grade inflammation. Cinnamon cleanses the body and eliminates fungi, bacteria, and parasites in the digestive tract. It helps in the stabilization of blood glucose levels in your body. It prevents an increase in the storage of fat that is caused by high blood glucose levels. It also increases glucose metabolism. It also gives you a feeling of satiety and fullness, thus preventing food cravings. Honey is loaded with vitamins and minerals that help increase the energy levels in your body. It can suppress food cravings naturally and also help in boosting metabolism to allow the body to burn fat. It has a healthier glycemic index value as compared to sugar, so it is absorbed by your body progressively and gradually, preventing a sugar rush. Research has also shown that patients with diabetes who consumed honey regularly experienced a significant decrease in the levels of triglycerides, cholesterol, and body weight.

Aakriti Kalra of Aakriti Kalra Nutritionist, Founder Contour Me suggests Garlic water for quick weight loss.