Weight Loss Tips: 6 Plant-Based Foods That Are High in Protein Than Eggs

Apart from eggs, there are several other foods which are an equally good source of protein. Keep reading to 5 plant-based/vegetarian food sources which have more protein than eggs.

Eggs are a great source of protein and offer a wide range of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds. They are low in calories and also keep you full for a longer period. Eggs are considered ideal when you are on a weight loss diet, as they build muscle mass and give you strength. On an average, one egg can give you around 6 grams of protein.

However, apart from eggs, there are several other foods which are an equally good source of protein. Especially, for vegetarians, they are food sources which have more protein than eggs. Keep reading to know about the plant-based foods that are rich in protein than eggs.

FOODS THAT HAVE MORE PROTEIN THAN EGGS

Lentils: Only half a cup of lentils and legumes can give you as much as 8 grams of protein. According to several nutritionists, you must have at least five different types of lentils in a week in the form of dal, soup, cheela, dosa, vada, khichdi etc.

Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are beneficial sources of fibre, zinc, iron, potassium and magnesium. Moreover, they are also protein dense. 30 grams of protein seeds give you 9 grams of protein.

Peanuts: Peanuts commonly called moong fali are rich in protein and carbohydrates. One serving of peanuts has around 7 grams of protein.

Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese is packed with essential nutrients and high in protein. Moreover, they are low in calories and are very easy to prepare at home. 100 grams of paneer or cottage cheese provides 25 grams of protein, which is more than an egg.

Almond Butter: Almond butter is healthier than peanut butter as it contains more vitamins and minerals. Also, it is an effective way to increase your intake of protein. Two tablespoons of almond butter can provide you with 7 gms of protein. This delectable spread contains heart-healthy fats and can be a great breakfast option as well as a pre-workout snack.

