Weight Loss Tips: 8 Mini-Meals to Choose When You’re Trying to Shed Those Extra Kilos

When it comes to weight loss, it's not only about what you’re eating but also about how much and how often you are eating. Here are simple mini-meal options that you can adopt for your weight loss journey.

Weight Loss is not easy. They say, it’s easy to gain kilos than actually losing it. But who doesn’t need a fit and fab body. Losing kilos and maintain appropriate weight not only enhances personality but is also beneficial for overall health. People suggest different methods, for example- skip meals, intermittent fasting, avoid dinner at night, have only salads and what not. Although, some are not wrong, but every person’s body is different, and they should stick those techniques that may not be harmful and is effective.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee reveals in her Instagram post ”When it comes to weight loss, it’s not only about what you’re eating but also about how much and how often you are eating. In the world of nutrition, it is a known fact that you should burn more calories than you consume to lose weight and fat. And how can one achieve this? By portion control and optimal meal frequency. Studies have shown that eating frequent mini-meals spread across throughout the day, prevents the metabolism from slowing down, reduces hunger pangs, optimally fuels your body and has a positive impact on cholesterol & insulin levels. So swipe right for 8 simple mini meal options that you can adopt for your weight loss journey. PS: It is recommended to have a 3-hour gap between each mini-meal. So choose any 6 from the options given for a one day eating plan.”

1 cup of soya milk with almonds Half a sandwich made with 1 slice of whole wheat bread with either of the following fillings: Shredded chicken, cucumber, tomato with chutney or panner 1 bowl of moong sprouts with salad A handful of peanuts with channa in the ratio of 1:1 Substitute your rotis with wheat bran rotis and reduce the number of rotis to half of your regular consumption 1 toast with 2 egg whites omelette or one full egg omelette One fruit, either an apple, orange, sweet lime 20 cherries or 1 bowl of watermelon. A bowl of dal or curd with salad

