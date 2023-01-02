Weight Loss Tips: 8 Natural Remedies to Shed Those Extra Kilos After Festive Season

Numerous factors, including your diet, lifestyle, stress levels, health conditions, etc., have an impact on your body weight. One must adhere to a good diet and exercise routine, get enough sleep, and manage stress to get long-lasting effect.

Weight Loss Tips: It’s time to return to a healthier routine because many of us must have indulged in unhealthy treats during the holiday season. The healthiest way to lose weight entails balancing a number of elements, including altered eating habits, physical activity, lifestyle modifications, stress reduction techniques, etc. There are many advantages to maintaining a healthy body weight. Focus on long-term health and practices you can maintain over time to improve your health if you want to reduce weight quickly. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shares sustainable weight loss natural remedies.

8 NATURAL REMEDIES FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Warm Water: It is hot in potency, penetrates deeper into fat tissues and helps melt fat quickly. Cinnamon: Improves digestion, reduces sugar levels, and cholesterol and burns fat. Best to have one pinch with 1 tsp honey on empty stomach. Green Tea: A cup of green tea is all it takes to boost your weight loss. Lemon: Most famous natural weight loss remedy which actually works but should be avoided by people with joint pain & hyperacidity. For others, 1 lemon with warm water on an empty stomach works super well. Black Pepper: Just a dash of black pepper with lemon water in the morning helps you lose weight quickly. Amla: Amla helps with all disorders from obesity, and thyroid to diabetes & constipation. Its sour taste helps quicken your weight loss. Triphala: 1 tsp with warm water at bedtime flushes toxins out and cleanses your system. Honey: It is best to scrap unnecessary fat as it’s drying and hot in nature. Never to have with hot water, just lukewarm water is perfect.

The ayurvedic expert adds that in order to lose weight successfully, foods like white sugar, gluten, maida, deep-fried foods, alcohol, coffee or tea, and carbonated beverages should be avoided or consumed in moderation.