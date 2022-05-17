Weight loss Hacks: Do you ever feel despite following a strict diet plan, exercising regularly and sleeping on time you are still not able to lose weight? Why isn’t your hard work paying off? What could be the reasons? Don’t worry we have answers to all of your questions. Aanchal Sogani, a certified nutritionist, has outlined the numerous factors that could be behind all this.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Try These 7 Approaches to Intermittent Fasting

The fitness expert recently took to Instagram to discuss some of the most common weight-loss mistakes that could be delaying your fitness goals.

Following are some weight loss mistakes you might be making:

Falling into fake healthy food trap.

You may have seen a no of products that claim to me “fat free” or “sugar free”. Though these foodpackages may be touted as healthy substitutes, in reality, they are far from being good for your body.Instead, these are fake healthy products that are high in sugar, salt and other ingredients you don’t really want in your body.

Sticking to the same workout routine or not being physically active

Overeating healthy food. You need to consider their calories as well and maintain a calorie deficit even if eating healthy food.

Skipping Meals

If you think that skipping meals will help you lose weight then you are mistaken.When u skip meals , ur blood sugar level dec, ur metabolism slows down and ur energy levels deplets. Besides this , u may be so hungry at ur next meal that u tend to overeat

Emotional Eating

Using workout as a license to eat anything

Focusing too much on weight scale. You might be making progress in terms of fatloss/inch loss, muscle gain which might not reflect on weight scale, but this doesn’t meal u are not losing weight.

We hope these weight loss tips turn out to be succesful for you!

We hope these weight loss tips turn out to be succesful for you!