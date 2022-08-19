As one gets older, strength, balance, and mobility naturally decrease with age, and it’s harder for many people to stay strong and manage their weight. Also, as one ages, a reduction in metabolic rate is seen due to the loss of muscle mass. Because of this, people often feel weaker and less mobile. This can lead to less motivation to exercise or continue usual activity routines, but many people don’t realize that they can still build muscle despite these changes. Nutritionist, Sonia Bakshi shared few tips for building strength and improving overall fitness after 60.Also Read - Gynaecological Cancers And Fertility: Early Detection to Treatment, Know it All
Healthy Diet Plan And Exercise Tips For Seniors
Also Read - Heart Attack: 8 Early Signs To Catch Also Read - Lung Cancer: Know it's Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And Who is At Risk
- It’s important to be able to move around comfortably as things like joint stiffness and your brain and body’s ability to quickly respond to events as they happen in real-time reduces. Exercises like sitting on an imaginary chair and standing, balancing on one leg, sitting cross legged are dynamic and reduce the risk of falls, which can be higher when you’re aged 60 and older.
- Incorporate a full-body strengthening routine into your exercises, which will improve overall mobility and joint health. Target major upper back muscles for pulling and pushing motions with the upper extremities, and incorporate multi-joint movements like squats, calf raises, or leg presses. These moves encourage functional work and can help with daily movement like moving around the house or picking up groceries at the store.
- These kinds of full-body movements are compound, meaning they incorporate multiple large muscle groups at once to build muscle and burn calories faster. Bodyweight squats and lunges give you more control over your body, and as you get stronger you can add weights. As you build up your strength from compound exercises, you’ll also increase your bone mass, which will help prevent further injury and pain.
- Treat workouts like work meetings, and mark them on the calendar. You must be consistent to see results in toning, since it’s naturally harder to define muscle mass and maintain that stamina when you’re older.
- Aim for two to four workouts per week where you incorporate both some cardio for better heart health and for preventing weight gain, as well as weights to really strengthen muscles.
- Whether you’re new to exercise or have been doing it for years, regular walks will serve their benefits to your toning goals. You’re burning additional calories from the movement and engaging muscle you wouldn’t be activating while sitting.
- Ensure that you have breakfast within 2 hours of waking up. It could be poha or suji upma or oats milk. Make sure that you have a Fruit at mid meal time. Lunch can be khichdee curd or rice dal. Dinner should be 3 hours before lying down. Have roti’s vegetable and dal for dinner. Make sure that your sugar intake is minimum. Limit tea/ coffee to 2 cups per day.