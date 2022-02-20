Green leafy vegetables are rich in fibre and essential nutrients. It includes kale, spinach, lettuce etc. Green leafy vegetables help in keeping a tab on sugar levels, good for heart patients, obesity and other health issues. Losing weight is not easy. It requires a lot of dedication and sincerity. With the right food and regular exercise, you can lose weight easily. Leafy vegetables like kale, spinach and lettuce are usually found in salads. These have a strong connection to losing weight. Along with losing weight, these also help in boosting energy levels.Also Read - 5 Amazing Benefits of Giving up Chocolate for a Month

Green Leafy Vegetables For Weight Loss

According to experts, spinach helps in losing weight faster. Spinach has a low-calorie intake and can keep you full for a longer duration time. In a single 3.5 ounce serving of raw spinach, it gives 23 calories only. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: This is How Your Dinner Plate Should Look Like if You Are Trying to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Along with this, spinach is also low in carbohydrates. Carbohydrate is a macronutrient that provides energy to the body and is linked with water retention and leads to gaining weight. In a 3.5 ounce serving of spinach, only 3.6 grams of carbs are stored. According to researches, by reducing carb intake, you can also reduce weight. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 37 Kilos in 14 Months, Reversed Diabetes And Depression

Spinach helps in keeping the digestive tract clean and provide regular bowel movements as it is rich in fibre. A lot of spinach can lead to side effects like

Risk of thyroid issues

Issues in losing weight

Kidney stones

According to experts, one cup of spinach per day is filled with nutritious benefits and lesser side effects.